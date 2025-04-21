Nemostars have World Championships in mind

Ugandan giants Nemostars are in Libya for the men’s Africa Volleyball Club Championship happening in Misrata.

Appearing in the competition for the eighth time, the six-time league champions were placed in a tough pool B that features continental giants Al Ahly, Algeria’s Castel, Kenya’s General Service Unit, DR Congo’s VC Ngoma Revolution and Morocco’s Fath Union Sport.

The club started the tournament with a 3-2 loss to Castel on Sunday.

“Our goal is to go for the World Club Championships, that’s our mission as a club,” head coach Tom Amou said upon the team’s arrival in Libya.

“If we keep going, we believe that eventually we can win it and qualify. It is very important for us to keep going as a club,” he added.

The closest Nemostars have got to qualifying was finishing sixth in 2019. Their last appearance in 2021 saw them drop to eighth place, something the team is keen on improving.

The winner of the African championship automatically qualifies for the world showpiece.

“For you to go anywhere higher that this (Africa Championship), you have to be part of these competitions and try to qualify to the next level which is the World Championship,” Nemostars captain George Aporu revealed.

“As Nemostars, one of our visions is to be able to play at that level and we believe that, with us continuously taking part here, we better our chances of attaining that dread.

“Being here is very important and speaks to what we stand for as a club,” Aporu noted.

The lack of sufficient resources forced Nemostars to move with just ten players and four officials.

Financial constraints have often affected the team’s appearances at the championship but it is perseverance and the focus on the bigger picture that keeps the club in it.

With support from government through the National Council of Sports, businessman Patrick Bitature and the Simba Group of Companies, Uganda

Volleyball Federation (UVF), Multiple Industries, Dott Services, Reddy Tech Services, Zhonghai, Epsilon Uganda, Adere Safari Lodges-Kidepo, and devoted fans, the club was able to raise the funds to ensure a successful trip.

To qualify for the Club Championship, Nemostars won the National Club Championship in Uganda.

The team has further been bolstered by the inclusion of international volleyball star Daudi Okello and UCU Doves captain Mark Omara.

Okello’s venom in attack will come in handy for Nemostars while Omara will be expected to play a big role in stabilizing the team’s pass.

With players like Aporu, Okello, Smith Okumu and Bernard Malinga, who have played at this stage before, Nemostars will be hoping to impress and improve their rankings.

The championship, according to Amou, will also help the team prepare for the National Volleyball League Playoffs slated for May.

African Men’s Volleyball Club Championship

Pool B: Nemostars, Castel, General Service Unit, VC Ngoma Revolution, Fath Union Sport, Al Ahly

Game One result