Nemostars not taking troubled UCU lightly

Nemostars will be playing their fourth game of the National Volleyball League season today and yet their opponents UCU Doves will be on court for the first time this season.

A repeat of the 2018 final is on the cards this morning in Nsambya although UCU are in all sorts of problems and have had to wait all this while to kick off their season.

The Covid-19 lockdown in Uganda came after the Doves had lost in the 2019 semifinals and the core of that team has since moved on to other teams after completing school.

In fact, setter Moses Odeke and opposite Jonathan Tumukunde will have guns turned towards their former side.

Johnson Rukundo and Marino Oboke are at Sport-S, Mark Okurut is playing for OBB while Samuel Engwau is at VVC.

Only a few players remain at the university side from the 2019 squad and it remains to be seen how prepared they will be for the early morning game and the season as a whole.

Nason Bwesigye, who is supposed to be the head coach, told this newspaper that he has not had training sessions with the team since his contract expired.

“I have only been getting emails to confirm players but nothing more,” Bwesigye told Sunday Monitor.

“At the moment I have no contract so it is tricky,” he added.

By presstime, he was not even certain whether he would be on the bench for the today’s game.

“If I get a contract then I will be back,” the Volleyball Cranes technical advisor noted.

Deogratious Kedi, Isaac Omongin, Vicent Odeke and Marvin Rukoba are some of the players still with the team and expected to feature in today’s game.

While Nemostars don’t know what to expect of UCU, they cannot afford to take them lightly and will come out guns blazing in search of maximum points.

“We have to focus on ourselves and bring out the best,” head coach Andrew Okapis said ahead of the game.

A few seasons back, this was the fixture eveyone would be looking forward to but this time round, everyone will be interested in finding out whether UCU actually take to the court and start their season.