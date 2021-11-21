Nemostars not taking troubled UCU lightly

Up in the air. Bernard Malinga of Nemo Stars set to spike against Nkumba during the National Volleyball league at Nkumba University campus court.  Nemo Stars welcome UCU Doves November 21. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • Volleyball. Only a few players remain at the university side which last played a competitive game in 2019.

Nemostars will be playing their fourth game of the National Volleyball League season today and yet their opponents UCU Doves will be on court for the first time this season.

