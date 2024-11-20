Nemostars, Police clash in Volleyball League

Seven games into the season, Nemostars have already lost more games than they did the whole of last season.

Having lost just one game to Sport-S in the previous campaign, the six-time champions have now lost two in the first round, with 11 games still to play.

A shock 3-1 defeat to UCU Doves and a 3-2 loss to defending champions Sport-S have left Nemostars with no more room for error.

With a 5-2 record, Tom Amou’s charges are third on the log, having garnered 14 points. They are three points behind log leaders Sport-S and two off second-placed KCCA.

Victory over Police tonight will be enough for the Kololo-basd outfit to leapfrog KCCA into second place. KCCA have played a game more compared to Nemostars and have a 6-2 record, with 16 points.

Good response

Nemostars responded well to their 3-2 loss to Sport-S, wiping the floor with Elyon in straight sets to get back to winning ways.

Amou and his charges will be looking for maximum points in the last two games of the first round to stay in touch with Sport-S.

Police, who have flattered to deceive in the first round, have a 2-5 record and are closer to the red zone than the top of the log.

Luke Eitit and his troops fell 3-1 to KAVC on Saturday, highlighting the team’s inconsistency through the first round.

Despite making significant additions to the side, including receiver-attacker Brian Atuhaire and middle blocker Ezra Luswata and setter Sharif Masereka, Police have yet to scale the heights expected.

Nemo Ladies face VVC

In the women’s category, Nemostars have struggled to cope with life in the top flight and will be in search of only their second win of the season when they face Vision Volleyball Camp (VVC).

With a 1-5 record, the newly promoted side are in the red zone having managed just three points.

Only Elyon, with one point, have a worse record, having lost all their seven games to start the season.

VVC, who have a 2-5 record, are seventh on the log and will be favourites to take all three points.

National Volleyball League

Wednesday at Lugogo

Women

Nemostars vs. VVC, 6pm

Men

Police vs. Nemostars, 8pm