Nemostars send statement with win over Sport-S

The clash between Sport-S and Nemostars lived up to expectations after the two sides were separated in the decisive set Sunday in Nsambya.

The two sides have set the pace in the National Volleyball League this season and showed why they occupy the top two positions on the table.

Nemostars took the day, edging Sport-S 17-15 in the decisive set to avenge the 3-0 first round loss to the defending champions.

Led by captain George Aporu and Esau Ecil, the six-time champions were in dreamland after two sets as they obliterated Sport-S and looked poised for a 3-0 victory.

Tom Amou and his charges were cruising early in the game after taking the first set 25-14 before adding the second 25-20 to leave the home side in a spot of bother.

Sport-S struggled to get the right first pass to the setter, which affected their play through the middle and limited them to the outside. Across the net, Nemostars found it easy to deal with Jonathan Tumukunde and Allan Alinda.

Come back

With Alinda and Emmanuel Muruli both struggling to receive the ball, Sport-S head coach Benon Mugisha hooked them and introduced the experienced Malic Damulira and Dickens Otim to arrest the situation.

Otim, naturally a middle blocker, was employed as an opposite and greatly improved Sport-S’ block while occasionally striking to score vital points.

Once Damulira stabilized the reception, Sport-S’ offense started clicking, with Samuel Engwau and Emmanuel Okia scoring through the middle while Tumukunde also found his rhythm on the outside.

What looked like a one-sided affair became a contest when Sport-S held their nerves to clinch a tightly-contested third set 30-28 and give themselves a chance.

As if that had deflated Nemostars, Sport-S pounced to take a one-sided fourth set 25-14 and force a decisive.

It was, however, Nemostars who had the last laugh as middle blocker Bernard Malinga blocked Engwau before Ivan Ongom evaded the block to close the game.

“We did well to come back in it but gave it away in the end,” Damulira, who came on to change the game for Sport-S, said.