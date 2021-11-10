Nemostars, Sport-S expect better despite easy victories

Circle Of Trust: Nemostars captain Aporu (13) and his teammates celebrate a famous win against Ethiopia’s Wolaita recently. PHOTO/SAM MPOZA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • To challenge Nemostars, Sport-S added key  pieces to their side and started the season with a 3-1 win over Ndejje.

Nemostars opened their National Volleyball League campaign with a straight forward victory over Nkumba Navy on Sunday.

