Nemostars, Sport-S expect better despite easy victories

Nemostars opened their National Volleyball League campaign with a straight forward victory over Nkumba Navy on Sunday.

The defending champions found it easy against the university side and will expect much stronger opposition as the league progresses.

“There are many positives we noted and it gives us more insights as to where to put our focus in training,” captain George Aporu told Daily Monitor aftet the win. Nkumba paused some questions especially in the second and third set but Andrew Okapis’ charges had answers to ensure it was a brief game.

“We still have some polishing to do especially on the block and the court defense otherwise the team play was fairly good and glad we have our first win,” Aporu noted.

Nemostars are mostly unchanged from the side that won the title in 2019 although some additions have been made. Setter Moses Odeke and opposite Jonathan Tumukunde have since crossed from UCU Doves to the six-time champions.

Several options

Odeke is still having to play second fiddle to the experienced Smith Okumu while Tumukunde just walked into the side and is starting games.

Aporu, Okumu, Bernard Malinga, Fahad Zungu and Emmanuel Elanyu are the starters from the title winning team.

To challenge Nemostars, Sport-S added key pieces to their side and started the season with a 3-1 win over Ndejje.

Team captain Dickens Otim expects to see improvement in the side after some games.

“We still have a lot of adjustments to make and we will keep getting better,” Otim told this paper after the victory.

NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE