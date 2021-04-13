Nemostars targeting semifinals at Africa Clubs Championship

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

In 2019, Nemostars Volleyball Club registered Uganda’s best ever performance at the Africa Clubs Championship.

They lost 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 20-25) to Libyan side El Etihad and finished sixth in Cairo, Egypt.

The women’s sides Vision Volleyball Camp and Ndejje Elites had finished 7th and 8th, respectively.

As the championship returns this year, after last year’s hiatus due to Covid-19, Nemostars have set a target of making the semifinals.

Head Coach Andrew Okapis is confident that despite financial challenges, his side can compete and challenge the top teams on the continent.

“We are looking at improving our position from sixth overall,” Okapis told Daily Monitor in an interview.

“The competition is high, especially with the North African teams that are well facilitated both financially and in terms of facilities,” he added.

Hurdles to spike

One of the major challenges Nemostars have to leap higher and spike out of their way is having to train on bare ground at East Kololo Primary School yet the championship is played indoors.

“We are training outdoor and yet the championship is played indoors but we are now used to that,” Okapis said.

The financial constraints also mean that the club remain uncertain on how many players they can afford to the championship.

Every team is required to send not less than 10 players and this leaves the Ugandan side in a race against time to find resources for the minimum number of players and a coach or a full team of 12 players and three officials.

The championship starts Friday and Nemostars will only be able to travel on Thursday with improving their last position is top on the agenda.

