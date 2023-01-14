Nerve test, pride at stake in beach soccer super four

Form usually supercedes class and pedigree in the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) organised Super Cup.

A precursor to the national beach soccer league that started in 2021, the one-day event has proved to be too close to call.

Reigning Super Cup kings Mubs shocked two-time league defending champions St. Lawrence University (SLAU) in a pulsating out at Mutoola Beach in Mukono two years ago and again at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru last year.

According to UBSA organising official Tonny Ssebagala, the 'Super Four' tournament is competed for by the top four sides as ranked by the previous season and is played on a knockout basis.

Today, it will be a thriller in Mukono as Davis Nnono' s record league winners SLAU face off with Jeff Akabwai's Kansanga based KIU in the opening match at 10am.

Buganda Royal, that have two e lost the finals, will then take on three-time league winners Mubs who will dearly miss former coach Charles Ayeikoh's influence on the touch line.

Closer

Since beach soccer action shifted to Njeru due to the pitch mess in Kampala, the teams have been bereft of their adoring fans.

That said, with national team stars like Meddie Kibirige, Jonathan Kikonnyogo, Baker Lukooya, Joshua Lubwama and Suleiman Ochero, SLAU remains the team to beat this evening.

With the games back to Mutoola and a proposal to host some matches at the refurbished Busabala Beach, there is great hope that fans will throng the matches.

"We started the UBSA Super Cup contested by the four semifinalists to act as a dress rehearsal for the league season that will run from January to June.

"In this edition where the winners take home a trophy and medals, KIU displaced Mutoola Beach team to join SLAU and Buganda Royal in the contest," Ssebagala revealed.

The winners of the first two matches will clash for the trophy while the losers will battle out in the classification match for bronze medals.

The league campaign is expected to kick off on January 22 to be in a double round robin system as was last season at Njeru, Busabala and Mutoola pitches.

Ssebagala emphasised that the Super Cup matches will be played over the mandatory 36 minutes so that some of the 11 teams preparing for the league campaign get a feel of what awaits them.

Some of the teams that have confirmed participation in the league include; Sand Lions, Buganda Royal, Kiringente,

Mutoola, KIU , SLAU, Jinja Lions, Mubs, Grace Church, Wolves and Kampala Junior Team (KJT).



UBSA Super Cup

Sunday, 10am

Mutoola Beach-Mukono

SLAU vs. KIU

Buganda Royal vs Mubs

Final: 1pm