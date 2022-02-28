Netball at sea as bosses shun AGM

In a fix. Babirye’s efforts to settle differences with a section of her executive failed. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • Three netball federation executives were in January suspended over embezzlement and abuse of office. A section of delegates dragged Babirye and other officials to court, leading to an injunction on all netball activities. The AGM was expected to settle this.

The Uganda Netball Federation annual general assembly  (AGM) at the Old Kampala Secondary School main hall on Friday was supposed to settle grudges among executive members and usher in smooth running of the sport.
However, the suspended executive members Richard Muhumuza (vice president technical) and Yahaya Ssengabi (publicity secretary) did not turn up for the heavily guarded AGM. 
Meanwhile, Aminah Mande the assistant general secretary, only arrived towards the end of the meeting.
The trio were accused of abuse of office and mismanagement of funds and suspended from their duties, which sparked off the current fallout.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.