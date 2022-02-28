Netball at sea as bosses shun AGM
What you need to know:
- Three netball federation executives were in January suspended over embezzlement and abuse of office. A section of delegates dragged Babirye and other officials to court, leading to an injunction on all netball activities. The AGM was expected to settle this.
The Uganda Netball Federation annual general assembly (AGM) at the Old Kampala Secondary School main hall on Friday was supposed to settle grudges among executive members and usher in smooth running of the sport.
However, the suspended executive members Richard Muhumuza (vice president technical) and Yahaya Ssengabi (publicity secretary) did not turn up for the heavily guarded AGM.
Meanwhile, Aminah Mande the assistant general secretary, only arrived towards the end of the meeting.
The trio were accused of abuse of office and mismanagement of funds and suspended from their duties, which sparked off the current fallout.
Sarah Babirye Kityo, the netball federation president, could not explain the absence of the officials when asked by the delegates.
“My vice president Flavia Byekwaso is studying and she sent an apology, however I do not know about the rest,” Babirye said.
She told the media that they held a meeting before the assembly, which was partly chaired by Muhumuza, hence there is no longer bad blood between her and these executive members.
“I had a meeting with them yesterday and all was good,” she said.
Delegates were also unsettled about the issue.
“Missing the AGM from which they would have settled their grudges leaves a lot of questions. This is especially when the president cannot even tell why they are not here,” said a delegate who preferred anonymity.
Ssengabi told Daily Monitor that they had not yet reached a compromise with the president before the meeting.
“It is true we held a meeting with the president but we have not yet reconciled, there are some things we want to be cleared first,” he said, adding that he and Muhumuza were in another event.
“We had another event to attend to, we have nothing against the netball president,” he said.
Changes in constitution
In the AGM, some amendments, including employing Secretariat members who will be paid by the federation, and shortening the club membership period from three to two years, were decided.
But some delegates were not content with the issue.
“We would have touched the issue of constitution amendment in another AGM after first reading and understanding the constitution,” said Florence Nakamya, a university delegate.
“This thing was just imposed on us, we did not know that a constitution amendment was involved in the AGM. Even those who raised their hands to deliberate on the issue were not given time,” said Makindye Weyonje’s Ronald Nakabaale.
At the same AGM, former netball president Susan Anek, who currently serves on the National Council of Sports committee, was banned from netball-related activities citing that she is the root cause of all the misunderstandings and conflicts the netball federation is facing.
