Netball at sea as bosses shun AGM

The Uganda Netball Federation annual general assembly (AGM) at the Old Kampala Secondary School main hall on Friday was supposed to settle grudges among executive members and usher in smooth running of the sport.

However, the suspended executive members Richard Muhumuza (vice president technical) and Yahaya Ssengabi (publicity secretary) did not turn up for the heavily guarded AGM.

Meanwhile, Aminah Mande the assistant general secretary, only arrived towards the end of the meeting.

The trio were accused of abuse of office and mismanagement of funds and suspended from their duties, which sparked off the current fallout.

Sarah Babirye Kityo, the netball federation president, could not explain the absence of the officials when asked by the delegates.

“My vice president Flavia Byekwaso is studying and she sent an apology, however I do not know about the rest,” Babirye said.

She told the media that they held a meeting before the assembly, which was partly chaired by Muhumuza, hence there is no longer bad blood between her and these executive members.

“I had a meeting with them yesterday and all was good,” she said.

Delegates were also unsettled about the issue.

“Missing the AGM from which they would have settled their grudges leaves a lot of questions. This is especially when the president cannot even tell why they are not here,” said a delegate who preferred anonymity.

Ssengabi told Daily Monitor that they had not yet reached a compromise with the president before the meeting.

“It is true we held a meeting with the president but we have not yet reconciled, there are some things we want to be cleared first,” he said, adding that he and Muhumuza were in another event.

“We had another event to attend to, we have nothing against the netball president,” he said.

Changes in constitution

In the AGM, some amendments, including employing Secretariat members who will be paid by the federation, and shortening the club membership period from three to two years, were decided.

But some delegates were not content with the issue.

“We would have touched the issue of constitution amendment in another AGM after first reading and understanding the constitution,” said Florence Nakamya, a university delegate.