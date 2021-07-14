Netball: Babirye’s dawn starts with new home

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

New Dawn? Yes, it could be. Uganda Netball Federation (UNF), yesterday, officially found a ‘real’ office, away from their previous corridor-like space at the Lugogo Sports Complex.

The new office located on Aga Khan building in Old Kampala has a reception area, boardroom plus offices for the president and media.

President Sarah Babirye Kityo, who defeated Jocelyn Ucanda and Christine Nampijja in last month’s election, feels she has already done more than her predecessor Susan Anek did in 12 years. Babirye also launched a four-year strategic plan. She wants to take netball to the grassroots, professionalise the sport, and improve marketing and sponsorship. UNF also want to develop facilities, award excellence, introduce corporate netball events and ensure proper accountability.

“We felt we were mature enough to achieve a bigger space as a home,” Babirye said. “It is a rental but it is better compared to the single room we had at Lugogo. We are looking forward to acquiring our own land.”

While the national team, the She Cranes, ranked seventh in the world, has been to the last two World Cups, competed at the Commonwealth Games and won an Africa Cup, the administration has not built on these successes.

Babirye, a former youth MP, invited the Rt. Hon Robinah Nabbanja. She sent the state minister for sports Hamson Denis Obua.“The Prime Minister says that she admires the game of netball, she pleads with you to concentrate on lifting the game of netball from where it is to another level nationally, continentally and internationally,” Obua told the guests.

At the function was Lawrence Mulindwa, the director of St Mary’s SSS, Kitende and President Vipers, who has also previously sponsored the league. His school is the biggest feeder of netball talent here. “It is a shame that netball has been doing well and it is among the outstanding sports disciplines and yet have no home,” Mulindwa noted.