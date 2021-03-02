Netball chief Anek ‘must leave in June’

The She Cranes are due to travel to South Africa for March 24-30 Test netball and the She Pearls to the U-21 Netball World Cup in Fiji in November. Anek intends to lead the teams to both events.

Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) will go to polls on June 5 to elect new leaders, delegates resolved on Friday, effectively ending Susan Anek’s insistence on November for the executive she heads to hand over the reins.

“I was voted to office in November 2017 so I have to leave in November,” UNF president Anek stressed during the meeting.

She had variously voiced the same insistence but the delegates would have none of it, instead accusing her executive of breaching the constitution, whose Article 8(ii) states that elections have to be held not later than February.

During Friday’s AGM at the Lugogo Hockey Ground, the delegates constituted the electoral commission headed by Badminton boss Annet Nakamya – who was voted in absentia – as the returning officer deputised by journalist Johnson Were and Hajj Twahili Kitezaala.

To further stamp their intent, UNF electoral team appointees Chris Mugisha and Margaret Kubingi were rejected.

Anek raises protest volume

But Anek will not to go down without a fight and she unleashed some wild kicks on Friday, insisting the AGM’s agenda was designing a road map for an election in November or February next year.

Anek was voted for a third and last term in office in November instead of February 2017 after UNF delegates agreed to push back the election because Uganda was preparing for Youth Netball World Cup and hosting of African Netball Championships.

The delegates now admit they erred in judgement.

“We deviated from our constitution; we want to go back to what the constitution says and also to improve the constitution,” said Rosette Kaala, a delegate from the Posta Netball Club.

But Anek claimed some of the delegates were being “funded by one of the people eying a presidential seat.”

“These people converged a night before and they were given Shs14m to share,” she said. “Now they say they don’t need federation money to organise an election meaning they are being supported.”



National Council of Sports chair Donald Rukare, who briefly attended the meeting, excused himself, saying: “I don’t think it would be prudent of me to provide an opinion as I’m not fully appraised of the matter.”

Anek intends to seek the guidance of NCS.

