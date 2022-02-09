Netball embarks on journey to sanity

Ms Sarah Babirye Kityo was elected Uganda Netball Federation president in 2021. PHOTO/FILE
 

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • Conditions were put forward awaiting to be agreed upon by the relevant parties in consequent meetings.

Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) executive members, on Wednesday, attended a meeting aimed at finding a way to resolve their conflicts.

