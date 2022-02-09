Netball embarks on journey to sanity

Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) executive members, on Wednesday, attended a meeting aimed at finding a way to resolve their conflicts.

In a meeting chaired by Justus Mugisha, the vice president of Fufa, an attendee, who preferred anonymity, told Daily Monitor that the two parties expressed their grievances.

Conditions were put forward awaiting to be agreed upon by the relevant parties in consequent meetings.

“That was the first meeting, we shall have other meetings. In the meeting the president apologised to the members,” the source said.

“Things that both parties should put into action were tabled and we are waiting for confirmation. It was also agreed that we must write a memorandum that will be signed by all parties before informing the media on the final decision,” he added.

“Concerning the court case that led to calling off netball activities, including the league that was ongoing, we shall have to call the delegates who filed the case as soon as possible to see that it is withdrawn before the hearing."

There is an ongoing feud between the UNF president Sarah Babirye Kityo and three executive members namely Richard Muhumuza, Yahaya Sengabi and Aminah Mande. All parties point to misuse of funds as well as abuse of office.

Babirye suspended the trio from the federation who in turn sought mediation from the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Efforts by the NCS to amicably settle these grudges between the two parties last week on Thursday were futile.