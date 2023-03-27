Netball Federation hopeful after Deputy IGG’s order

In a letter dated March 19 2023 and signed by the Deputy Inspector General of Government (Deputy IGG) Patricia Achan Okiria, the National Council of Sports was directed to remit money to the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) after the latter failed to provide funds since last year on account of lack of accountability from the netball governing body.

According to the letter, the Inspectorate of Government received a complaint alleging among others non-remittance of funds to federations to carry out their sports activities.



Preliminary investigations conducted reveal that funds amounting to Shs7b was transferred by the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development to NCS.

However, NCS only transferred Shs 186m to UNF instead of Shs 425m that was planned for two tournaments including the Pent Series and Africa Netball Championships that were held in Namibia in 2021.



NCS later withheld release of more funds to UNF on account of failure to not properly account for Shs425m allegedly released for the two tournaments.

In the letter, NCS was directed to transfer the money to UNF within seven days of receipt of the directive.



This will enable the netball federation to prepare for the Netball World Cup due July this year in South Africa as well as settle their outstanding debts.

By press time UNF was yet to receive funds from the sports governing body, however the president Sarah Babirye Kityo was delighted by the directive which she says will help clear her name as an individual who was labelled insincere by the NCS general secretary Bernard Ogwel as well has help the federation run their activities incase they receive the cash.

"We as netball thank the deputy IGG because we had somehow lost hope of even going for the World Cup. Other nations have already launched their official kits for the competition, paid for the hotels where they will stay but we have not done so because we don't have money," said Babirye.

"The Deputy IGG coming up to give a directive was a miracle and timely so we are so happy about it," she added.

The deputy IGG Dr Achan told Daily Monitor that she expects Ogwel to take the initiative and fund the netball federation by Friday this week.



"He replied to my letter and promised to comply. I also asked him for accountability of all the money released to NCS and accountability on the money sent to federations," she said.