Netball League set to throw off with hefty registration fees

This year’s national netball league that was earlier slated to start on September 2 has been pushed to September 10 as teams continue to register and get set for the competition.



According to organisers, 11 out of the 14 expected teams have so far registered for the first division league.



Clubs have to fork out an affiliation fee of 5m for full membership and 2.5m for partial affiliation to the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) before they take part in the league.



Previously a Shs. 280,000 was required from all the league clubs and the current fees has been deemed hefty especially to individual owned clubs.



“The affiliation fee is too much, especially for individual owned clubs. This means it is mostly organisation funded clubs that will be affiliated and considered by the federation which is also not a good thing since we want to develop the league by attracting more clubs, ” complained one of the club owners.



According to Michael Kakande, one of the league organisers, a lot of changes will be observed this season hence a need for the clubs to register for the league.



He says they expect sponsors to fund the league and different teams will host games at their home grounds and will be able to earn from gate collections.



There will also be floodlight games either in Kamwokya or Old Kampala Arena to attract more fans at night.



Kakande added that there will be a meeting on Tuesday with all club managers to further discuss issues concerning the league before it is officially launched on September 7.