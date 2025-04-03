Netball league to end two-year hiatus

After two seasons of absence, the national netball league is set to throw off on Saturday at Hamz Stadium in Nakivubo.

The 2022-2023 season was the last to be played before the sport was shrouded in disputes that contributed to the revoking of their certificate and consequent problems that hindered the league progress.

Now that all is resolved, Netball Uganda, the new sport governing body, released fixtures for the national netball league that starts this weekend.

Eleven women and seven men’s clubs met the Netball Uganda requirements to take part in this year’s edition.

According to Jocelyn Ucanda the Netball Uganda president, clubs from the previous season including those that were promoted are eligible for the league.

However participants were required to pay a registration fee of Shs1m which they all adhered to.

Previously the national league was played at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole before it shifted to Kamwokya and Kibuli following the closing off of their Nakivubo home for business construction.

As the league returns to Nakivubo, Ucanda has lots of expectations.

“Here players will be comfortable and it will be easy for them to change given the presence of dressing rooms, even our fans will have enough space to watch the games unlike before,” Ucanda told Daily Monitor.

Rachael Nanyonga, is one of the few active netballers who had a chance to play at the previous Nakivubo Stadium. She says returning to the same venue may revamp the sports' image.

"Nakivubo has always been our home. It is a neutral ground for all teams and fans hence returning there will positively impact our league," she said.

Are clubs ready?



Over the past three weeks, clubs have been in preparation anticipating the league return. Among these are KCCA ladies who were the first runners up behind winners Prisons in the previous league. The team is set to open against former league champions National Insurance Corporation (NIC) on Saturday.

At their training ground in Nakivubo Primary School, head coach Fred Mugerwa revealed that he has recruited new players to bolster the squad, but the fitness levels are still wanting given the long period of league absence.

“All our team members are present and we also recruited some new players but are still working on fitness levels,” he said.

KCCA wing attacker Noah Lunkuse is among the players who are excited by the league return. She is confident that the league will also positively impact the national team the She Cranes.

“All along we have been training without any action and now that the league is back, we are training with a purpose, it will also help to better the performance of players on the She Cranes team whose performance had also declined,” Lunkuse beamed.

However there is still concern about fixtures that were officially revealed on Tuesday this week.

As a coach and technical official, Mugerwa says it would be best to release fixtures at least a month prior to allow different teams room to prepare for specific opponents.

"Giving us the fixtures on Tuesday was not a wise decision as it is normally good to draw and distribute them at least a month to the event for teams to prepare well for specific opponents. However we shall be there for the league anyway," he said.

Mugerwa is well aware of the uphill task tomorrow when they take on record winners NIC in the opening game.

After losing some of their key players including defender Joan Nampungu, shooter Stella Oyella, Mary Nuba among others, NIC had it rough in the 2022-2023 league finishing third but the team is not an easy target.

NIC assistant coach Ali Mugisha has revealed that they have recruited some new players including former Makindye Weyonje captain and defender Shakirah Nassaka whom they have trained to match their previous stars with intention to reclaim the league title.

Mugisha believes they can rewrite history this season, winning the league unbeaten just like they did in 2021.

"Despite the league absence, we have been training our team. Players are now good in their respective positions and we are aiming to win the league trophy unbeaten," he said.

The 2025 national netball rally champions have also had enough time to correct their mistakes and also test their players.

"After the national rally, we sat down, corrected our mistakes, after playing against some of the opponents we shall be facing in the league," said goal attacker and captain Nanyonga.