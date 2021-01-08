Netball Test Series against South Africa still on, says UNF boss Anek

Friday January 08 2021
other001 pix

Hopeful. UNF president Susan Anek.

Advertisement
By Regina Nalujja

After  ‘fears’  that the Netball Test Series with South Africa were called off due to lack of money, Covid -19 pandemic and the current political situation in the country, the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) president Susan Anek has revealed that the games are still on, but not without alternation of dates.

Anek said she requested the South African netball federation to push the games that were earlier scheduled for January 20-27 to March due to the election period in Uganda and an increase in the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. 
Both countries are still undecided about  the new dates.

Travel restrictions
 “I communicated to South Africa and we postponed the games because everybody says they cannot travel. 
“In March we shall weigh the situation and see but the games are on. 
“The increased rate of Covid-19 spread would not allow us to call players for training but they should remain alert as they will be called for training anytime,” she said.

Assured facilitation
With South Africa offering to pay Covid-19 tests on arrival for the Ugandan team and the National Council of Sports assuring provision of air tickets, Anek says UNF will only cater for the team accommodation and feeding in South Africa which is manageable. The team is scheduled to resume training soonest.

INF WORLD RANKINGS

Team                     Points        Rating
1.Australia        5,329              205
2.N. Zealand   6,022             182
3.England          6,299             175
4.Jamaica         3,496             175
5.S. Africa         5,252             150
6.Malawi             3,408             126
7. Uganda           2,819               123
8. Scotland       1,707                114
9. Wales                   1,710                107

Advertisement

rnalujja@ug.nationmedia.com 

Advertisement