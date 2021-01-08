Netball Test Series against South Africa still on, says UNF boss Anek

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

After ‘fears’ that the Netball Test Series with South Africa were called off due to lack of money, Covid -19 pandemic and the current political situation in the country, the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) president Susan Anek has revealed that the games are still on, but not without alternation of dates.

Anek said she requested the South African netball federation to push the games that were earlier scheduled for January 20-27 to March due to the election period in Uganda and an increase in the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both countries are still undecided about the new dates.

Travel restrictions

“I communicated to South Africa and we postponed the games because everybody says they cannot travel.

“In March we shall weigh the situation and see but the games are on.

“The increased rate of Covid-19 spread would not allow us to call players for training but they should remain alert as they will be called for training anytime,” she said.

Assured facilitation

With South Africa offering to pay Covid-19 tests on arrival for the Ugandan team and the National Council of Sports assuring provision of air tickets, Anek says UNF will only cater for the team accommodation and feeding in South Africa which is manageable. The team is scheduled to resume training soonest.

INF WORLD RANKINGS

Team Points Rating

1.Australia 5,329 205

2.N. Zealand 6,022 182

3.England 6,299 175

4.Jamaica 3,496 175

5.S. Africa 5,252 150

6.Malawi 3,408 126

7. Uganda 2,819 123

8. Scotland 1,707 114

9. Wales 1,710 107

