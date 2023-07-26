New champs for season opener

As Beach Volleyball continues to rise from ruins of its own making and partly the Covid-19 pandemic, the action is taking centre stage with a bumper schedule already on card for the new calendar year.

The best news is that the new home of the game in Uganda – Kalanoga Resort has welcomed all of the sport’s new lovers which has translated into droves that throng the competition weekends.

The new advent has also produced new winners at the podium with each passing event and the situation wasn’t any different at the Open Beach Volleyball Tour – the season opener on July 22-23.

Ruthless winners

The ladies pair Margaret Namyalo and Eunice Amuron are the latest to pick gold after outwitting the previous event winners Peace Busingye and Catherine Ainembabazi in straight sets (2-0) 21:16, 21:08.

For the men’s category, Geoffrey Onapa and Allan Ejjet Olokotum were the dream pairing. They cultivated gold after outmuscling all those that were in their draw before making light work of Emmanuel Mululi and John Bosco Thembo (2-0) 21:12, 21:16 in the men’s final.

With the next tour event scheduled for this weekend August 26-27, it is certain that more than 16 women and 10 men pairings – that were at last event – will be in fray, according to Mofaht Robert Masaba of Uganda’s Beach Volleyball Council.

Open Beach Volleyball Tour

Finals – Women Pairings

Margret Namyalo/Eunice Amuron bt Peace Busingye /Catherine Ainembabazi (2-0) 21:16, 21:08

Finals – Men Pairings