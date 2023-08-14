New-look Volleyball Lady Cranes want to impress in Cameroon

The Uganda Volleyball Lady Cranes will make a second appearance at the CAVB Africa Women’s Nations Championship with measured ambitions.

Having last played competitively in the 2019 Zone V Tournament held in Kampala, Uganda will be looking to use the continental showpiece to reconstruct a strong women’s team for the future.

After the team was flagged off on Saturday, both the head coach Tonny Lakony and his players agreed in unison that the target would be for them to get better for future engagements.

“Our realistic target is to perform to the best of our abilities, that’s the first thing,” Lakony told Daily Monitor before the team departed for Yaoundé, Cameroon.

“If our best takes us to the medal bracket, well and good but that is very unrealistic. We want to make sure that we make a foundation for the Zone V qualifiers to the All Africa Games,” he added.

The team to Cameroon is without most of the players who featured the last time Uganda assembled a women’s side and that has opened the door for several rookies to make the Final 12.

Lakony’s efforts have not been helped by several players being called and turning down the opportunity to represent Uganda. Some top flight teams are said to have advised their players not to honour the call ups.

Ready

The first and only time the Volleyball Lady Cranes competed in the continental showpiece was 2009 in Nairobi, Kenya and they managed to finish ninth.

Players like Catherine Ainembabazi, Flavia Umuhoza and Supernatural Mbakisimira will be looking to leave a mark on their first engagement with the senior team.

The experience of Moreen Mwamula, Margaret Namyalo and team captain Eunice Amuron is what the team will ride on to go up against the best teams on the continent.

“We have lots of new faces and it is a great opportunity for most of them to go out there and experience what it is like to play at that level,” Amuron revealed.

The team has been training since April but has not had any high-profile friendlies before the trip.

By the time of travel last night, the team had not secured any kind of funding from the National Council of Sports.



Uganda Volleyball Lady Cranes squad

Scholastica Akello, Margaret Namyalo, Eunice Amuron, Moreen Mwamula, Scovia Alungat, Supernatural Mbakisimira, Joan Tushemereirwe, Habiba Namala, Catherine Ainembabazi, Flavia Umuhoza, Jennifer Alungat, Naume Auma.

Coaches

Tonny Lakony -Head Coach

Mariam Nakamanya -Assistant Coach