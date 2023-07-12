New Zealand, the biggest hurdle in She Cranes’ group

The She Cranes will take on reigning champions New Zealand in their second fixture of the Netball World Cup in group D.

This will be after their opening game against Scotland on July 28 at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

The She Cranes have never lost to Trinidad and Tobago as well as Singapore in their previous encounters but New Zealand has always been a tough nut to crack.

Since inception, the Netball World Cup has been dominated by Australia and New Zealand who boast of 11 and five trophies respectively.

Christened as the Silver Ferns, New Zealand has never lost a fixture to Uganda’s She Cranes hence Uganda expects a great challenge from the former.

In their first encounter at the 2015 World Cup, the Silver Ferns beat the She Cranes 76-33 before downing them at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games where they registered 64-51 and 53-40 victories respectively.

She Cranes captain Irene Eyaru affirms that New Zealand will give them a hard time in their group fixtures.

However, the team is striving to make history against the Silver Ferns just like they did last year at the Netball Fast 5 Tournament in New Zealand when they defeated Australia 32-30 for the first time.

“We are working hard to see that we win against all our opponents in the group fixtures. We expect a huge challenge from New Zealand but we shall manage,” Eyarusaid.

With the She Cranes going for their fourth World Cup, New Zealand has competed at the tournament since its inception in 1963 in England, when it was known as the Netball World Championship.

The team is currently coached by Noeline Taurua who made 34 appearances as a player between 1994 and 1999. She was appointed coach in 2018.

The Silver Ferns have five World Cups and have finished as runners up 10 times (1963, 1971, 1975, 1983, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2011 and 2015)

On June 7, the Silver Ferns head coach announced a final World Cup squad of 12 players including six who are set to make their debut at netball’s pinnacle event.

Just like Uganda, they also named three travelling reserves who can be called upon as injury cover.

The defending world champions will be captained by Ameliaranne Ekenasio who is heading to her second World Cup.

Shooter Te Paea Selby –Rickit, mid courter Gina Crampton, and the defensive trio of Jane Watson, Karin Burger and Phoenix Karaka from the 2019 World Cup will also return in quest for another trophy.

GROUP D: Uganda, New Zealand, Singapore, Trinidad & Tobago

Previous Encounters

2015 Netball World Cup

New Zealand 76-33 Uganda

2018 Commonwealth Games – placement games

New Zealand 64 – 51 Uganda

2022 Commonwealth Games