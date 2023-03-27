NIC down UCU to maintain lead in netball league

NIC shooter Rachael Nanyonga. PHOTO/COURTSEY 

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

Given the fact that NIC has always given them a hard time, they were wary of their opponents and vowed to defend against them hardheartedly hence a minimal goal margin.

Defending Champions National Insurance Corporation (NIC) on Saturday defeated improved Uganda Christian University (UCU) 43-38 in a nail biting clash to maintain the league summit.

The game that saw both sides register a 8-all draw after the first quarter had the university side lead the first half that ended 19-15 by four goals.

The second half of the league saw a panicked insurance side but they later capitalised on their opponents weaknesses and intercepted a few passes before they could leave the university side trailing behind them till the final whistle.

Also Read

Despite the win, the insurance side discovered a few weaknesses that they vowed to work upon if they are to retain this year’s title.

“We underestimated our opponents and our start was not good, however we are going to improve our coordination and become more serious in our next fixtures,” said centre player Sarah Nakiyonga.

Meanwhile UCU who have shown a great improvement in the previous weeks were content with the result.

The University side had on  Wednesday last week  beaten in-form Makindye Weyonje.

Given the fact that NIC has always given them a hard time, they were wary of their opponents and vowed to defend against them hardheartedly hence a minimal goal margin.

“We now have more players on the team unlike before which is an advantage. We knew the strength of our opponents hence we were guarded against them. Although we have lost, we are content with the performance,” said captain Aisha Amuge.

Later in the day, UCU went ahead to score 80-31 against Busia Greater Lions to maintain fifth position in the league.

Meanwhile Makindye Weyonje registered a 77-36 win against Busia Greater Lions to maintain their fourth place on the log.

Head coach Jesse Asiimwe says their target is making it to the East African Netball Club Championships for the second time.

The  side is among the teams that will represent Uganda at this year’s championship in April after finishing fourth last season.

“We want to keep in the first four places. We have hopes of moving to the third place and we are working hard for that. Our target is returning to the East Africa Netball Club Championships,” Asiimwe said.

Netball league

Results

KCCA 62 - 43 Africa Renewal University
UCU 80 - 31 Busia
NIC 43 - 38 UCU
Makindye Weyonje 77 - 36 Busia

LEAGUE TABLE

TEAM         GP           W           D         L          PTS

NIC             16            14           0         2           28

KCCA          15            15          0         0           28

Prisons       16            14          0         2           28

Makindye     15            11          0         4           22

UCU             15            9            1         5           19

Police            13           7            0          6          14

Busia             14          6             0           9          12

UPDF            13           5              0         9          12

Africa             13           2              1         11         5  
Renewal    

Multex             16           2              0         14         4

UG X Luweero.  13          2               0         11         4

Posta                 15          1              o         14        2

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.

FREE: Catch up on the sporting action this week

Never miss a story. Share your email and we’ll serve up new articles in the world of sports