NIC down UCU to maintain lead in netball league

Defending Champions National Insurance Corporation (NIC) on Saturday defeated improved Uganda Christian University (UCU) 43-38 in a nail biting clash to maintain the league summit.

The game that saw both sides register a 8-all draw after the first quarter had the university side lead the first half that ended 19-15 by four goals.

The second half of the league saw a panicked insurance side but they later capitalised on their opponents weaknesses and intercepted a few passes before they could leave the university side trailing behind them till the final whistle.

Despite the win, the insurance side discovered a few weaknesses that they vowed to work upon if they are to retain this year’s title.

“We underestimated our opponents and our start was not good, however we are going to improve our coordination and become more serious in our next fixtures,” said centre player Sarah Nakiyonga.

Meanwhile UCU who have shown a great improvement in the previous weeks were content with the result.

The University side had on Wednesday last week beaten in-form Makindye Weyonje.

Given the fact that NIC has always given them a hard time, they were wary of their opponents and vowed to defend against them hardheartedly hence a minimal goal margin.

“We now have more players on the team unlike before which is an advantage. We knew the strength of our opponents hence we were guarded against them. Although we have lost, we are content with the performance,” said captain Aisha Amuge.

Later in the day, UCU went ahead to score 80-31 against Busia Greater Lions to maintain fifth position in the league.

Meanwhile Makindye Weyonje registered a 77-36 win against Busia Greater Lions to maintain their fourth place on the log.

Head coach Jesse Asiimwe says their target is making it to the East African Netball Club Championships for the second time.

The side is among the teams that will represent Uganda at this year’s championship in April after finishing fourth last season.

“We want to keep in the first four places. We have hopes of moving to the third place and we are working hard for that. Our target is returning to the East Africa Netball Club Championships,” Asiimwe said.

Netball league

Results



KCCA 62 - 43 Africa Renewal University

UCU 80 - 31 Busia

NIC 43 - 38 UCU

Makindye Weyonje 77 - 36 Busia

LEAGUE TABLE

TEAM GP W D L PTS

NIC 16 14 0 2 28

KCCA 15 15 0 0 28

Prisons 16 14 0 2 28

Makindye 15 11 0 4 22

UCU 15 9 1 5 19

Police 13 7 0 6 14

Busia 14 6 0 9 12

UPDF 13 5 0 9 12

Africa 13 2 1 11 5

Renewal

Multex 16 2 0 14 4

UG X Luweero. 13 2 0 11 4