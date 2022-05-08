NIC, KCCA to renew rivalry at East African Netball Club Champs

The East African Netball Club championships were last held in Zanzibar in 2019 where Ugandan clubs NIC and KCCA emerged winner and first runners up respectively before the Covid-19 pandemic set in, putting the annual event on a stand still.

The most anticipated netball competition in East Africa returns on Sunday in Uganda with the same rivalry between NIC and KCCA.

The duo emerged first and second in the 2021 national netball league that was concluded a month ago.

UPDF and Uganda Prisons will be the other Ugandan teams taking part in the event alongside teams from Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar that have confirmed participation.

KCCA started the 2021 netball league on a low note before catching up and became the only team that gave champions NIC a run for their money.

The team registered two draws with NIC who emerged unbeaten in the league.

During a press conference at the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) offices, both teams were represented by their best shooters who expressed the intent to win this year’s championship.

NIC’s shooting ace Stella Oyella admitted that the competition is going to be tight especially among the Ugandan teams, just like it has always been, but their players have experience and will go all out to see that they retain their trophy.

“All teams are good and are all out to grasp the trophy, but we are also not seated, we are ready enough to win the championships,” she said.

Meanwhile KCCA’S Shadia Nassanga who just like some of her team mates will be playing at the event for the first time is eager for her team to win.

“It is my first time at the event, and I expect a lot of experience. We have trained well and are ready for the challenge,” she said.

In a bid to take netball to communities, and garner more support, more fixtures will be played in Kamwokya than MTN Arena in Lugogo .