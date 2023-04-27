NIC out of league title race

Defending champions National Insurance Corporation (NIC) are out of the 2021-2022 national netball league title race after the side fell to Uganda Prisons 50-42 at the TLC court in Kamwokya on Wednesday.

The final between now table leaders KCCA who have 37 and second placed Prisons with 36 on Saturday in Kamwokya will be the title decider.

In a tightly contested fixture, both NIC and Prisons started on a high with neither side giving in to the opponent.

Prior to the end of the first quarter, through defender Lilian Ajio, who intercepted two passes, the wardens managed a 13-11 result at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter never saw any changes in either side but NIC managed to equalize with their opponents, before Prisons extended their lead to 25-24 at half time.

NIC coach Rashid Mubiru switched Rachael Nanyonga from goal attack to wing attack and Vickie Nampijja was placed in goal attack, a change that did not do much to save the day.

In the same quarter Nanyonga was bumped into by Prisons defenders before she was sent off for Nakiyonga to return.

Meanwhile the Prisons side used their seasoned defenders in Ajio, Florence Nanyonga and Stella Nanfuka to guard against their opponents’ attackers and to also intercept balls.

Prisons continued with their accurate shots through their shooter Christine Namulumba who is also vying for the top shooter’s accolade this season to extend their lead up to the final whistle.

Prisons coach Imelda Nyongesa was all smiles after the game. She credited her team for the good performance that heightened their chances of winning the league trophy.

“I am happy with today’s performance. I believe we can do well and win our next fixture,” she said.

National Netball League

Saturday Fixtures

KCCA vs. Prisons

NIC vs. Makindye Weyonje

Police vs. UCU

Updf vs. Africa Renewal University