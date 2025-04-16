NIC return to winning ways as UCU maintain league summit

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) netball club beat defending champions Uganda Prisons 55-44 in their second league fixture.

The match was characterised by tension among the fans of both clubs, who filled a section of yellow chairs at the Hamz Stadium in Nakivubo.

Both teams were determined to win the game that was supposed to start at 4 pm only to be delayed for about an hour due to the Saturday downpour that also affected the early fixtures.

The first quarter saw both sides wary of each other, making short and calculated passes so as to penetrate through the defence and reach the shooting circle.

A penalty pass awarded to NIC in the first half after an obstruction helped the side extend their lead to one.

Still, the Prisons could not make anything out of their next centre as the ball was thrown out hence a backline pass for NIC who through shooter Seera Zam managed to extend their lead to 10-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The quarter-time lead gave NIC confidence and momentum, and their defenders intercepted more balls in the second quarter, putting their opponents on edge.

NIC defenders including Gloria Aya and Shakirah Nassaka were all geared up, guarding against Prisons attacking side as well as intercepting a few balls hence a 24-20 lead at half time.

The lead was maintained by NIC till the final whistle which ended 55-44.

NIC assistant coach Ali Mugisha says the win gave his team confidence and momentum.

"It gives us a very strong motivation going forward. It shows that we are still a strong and formidable force and of course, the ladies believe they can win this championship" he said.

Just like NIC that lost their league opener and returned stronger, Prisons are not about to give up their title defence after a slight flaw.

"The game was tough, the girls did their best but we lost. We are going back to the drawing board, it's just the beginning of the league. We hope to come back stronger," said Prison's new coach Nurdine Kato.

Uganda Christian University now leads the log with four points after extending their unbeaten run to two games in a 44-40 tight contest with Ugisa.

In other fixtures, Dynamites beat Busia Greater Lions 46-38 while Updf beat UGX Luwero 61-33.

National Netball League

Results

Busia Greater Lions 38-46 Dynamites

UGISA 40-44 UCU

UPDF 61-33 UGX-Luweero

NIC 55 - 44 Prisons NC