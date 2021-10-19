NIC suffocate Weyonje to maintain league summit

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

Defending champions National Insurance Corporation (NIC) are not about to lift their feet off the dominance pedal in the national netball league.

Despite the fact that the team has seven players out on national duty, and have been training separately from their counterparts, NIC put up a spirited show against Makindye Weyonje in a game that ended 51-40 in favour of the insurance side on Saturday at Nakivubo Blue Primary School.

Makindye Weyonje had earlier shown determination to topple all their opponents and had been boasting of three straight wins in the league before NIC ended their unbeaten streak.

Thanks to Weyonje’s bunch of youngsters in centre player Lilian Achola who started the game with solid passes and agility as well as shooters Asinah Kabendela and Harriet Amoding, the city cleaners put up a spirited show but were always kept at bay by resilient and experienced NIC defenders throughout all the game quarters.

NIC defenders including captain Joan Nampungu, Maureen Nankya and Privas Kayeny were at work to keep off Makindye Weyonje’s attacking duo of Emilly Lepachu and Amoding.

NIC’s Stella Oyella managed to shoot most of the side’s goals to continue topping the scorer’s list with 188 shots.

Coaches did not go without praising the spirited nature of Makindye Weyonje players.

“Weyonje has a bunch of young players free from other responsibilities and they have all the time to train unlike our players who have a lot of responsibilities. It has been a hard earned win against them because they are a strong and spirited team,” said NIC head coach Vincent Kiwanuka.

Makindye Weyonje’s fans favourite Achola said they are going to train harder to see that they defeat NIC in the second round of the fixtures.

“We are going to improve on our defence as well as attack to see that we earn the much desired wins,” she said.

In other fixtures played at the same venue, Uganda X Luwero beat Posta 64-25, UPDF downed KBK 54-31 and UCU beat Posta 69-31.

Meanwhile the KCCA and Police fixture was postponed to a yet to be identified date as they ran out of time.

The league returns on Saturday with more games.

