Nile Special Open qualifiers start in eastern Uganda

After weeks of anticipation, the stage is set for the penultimate round of the Nile Special National Open Pool finals. This weekend, 18 skilled cue artists from six districts will lay it all on the green baize as they vie for coveted slots in the prestigious Grand Finale at Lugogo in November.

A combined 8,000 players took part in the mini qualifiers, held at 320 venues spanning 53 districts throughout the country. Each regional qualifying center is now abuzz with the promise of high-stakes.

The format is unforgiving yet exciting, with all 32 players in each regional qualifying centre engaging in straight knock-out matches from the first round to the final. The final two contenders will secure their spots in the Grand Finale, while the losing semi-finalists will clash once again to determine the player who will clinch the prestigious third position. The regional winner will be rewarded with a Shs100,000 cash prize, with Shs50,000 reserved for the first runner-up. All games kick off promptly at 1pm across all centres.

The battles

In Soroti, Nature Gardens prepares to host players from Katakwi, Moroto, and Soroti itself. Samuel Oiko, Samuel Ecumu, Tom Ebulu, Vincent Atiaku, David Oguli, and more will take to the green for the final slots. Among them, the experienced Dr Joseph Epodoi, who has already made his mark as a successful medical professional separating Siamese twins, will be in the mix.

Abdul Mafabi, the hot favourite in Mbale, faces stiff competition at The Oak Bar. Rashid Wanade, Edward Modi, John Bosco Kibeti, and the seasoned Eddy Ojakol will challenge Mafabi's dominance.

In Lugazi, Jonathan "Savimbi" Ouma aims to qualify for the first time for the grand finale. Arnold Semukwano, a Mbale Pool Club teammate, strives to secure a spot from Friends' Corner in Mbikko. Standing in their way is the formidable Ronald Lugoloobi, a seasoned finalist.

Iganga promises a clash of titans as Patrick Ssekirime of Akaanya Pool Club faces off against the two-time Iganga regional winner, George Kiwanuka. This duel of experience versus history is bound to set hearts racing, with veteran player Albert Mujunga adding to the intrigue.

The Jinja leg of the competition takes place amidst a backdrop of recent unrest, but Paradise Spot is ready to bring the focus back to the game. Eric Mugabo, Arafat "Assassin'' Galuganda, Eric Akwi, and veteran player Peace Wasswa will battle it out for supremacy.

National Open qualifiers

Friday

Soroti - Nature Gardens

Mbale - The Oak Bar

Mbikko - Friends' Corner

Saturday

Iganga - Sol View

Jinja - Paradise Spot