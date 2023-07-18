Nile Special Pool Open: Sharp shooter Kazibwe sails through

Ian Kazibwe made light work of his opponents during Friday's mini qualifiers of the Nile Special National Pool Open at Amigoz Bar in Kansanga, showing no mercy on the table.

The Capital Night sharp shooter swept aside local player, John Ssemwanga of Amigoz, with a dominant 4-0 scoreline. The story was no different against Benjamin Mugabe, whom he also dispatched with a similar 4-0 score to seal his place in the upcoming regional games scheduled at Cas Bar in Kansanga.

Kazibwe, stands tall in the annals of senior pool league history. He remains the only player to have broken and finished three games in a single match, a record-setting feat he accomplished against the Wakiso Giants in September last year.

"This is just the beginning. The regional games are always very tough and that is where my mind is because all the good players will be in the mix,” Kazibwe said after the triumph.

Underdog vs. favourite

For Ivan Kafureka, a seasoned player from Kansanga Pool Club, it was a night of sheer luck as he fought against rookies.

His first-round adversary, the unranked Ronnie Aruteza, was on the brink of a decisive victory. However, a sudden mishap with the cue ball turned the tides in Kafureka's favour during the mini-qualifiers at the bustling Amigoz Bar in Kansanga. In the second round, Kafureka beat Uthman Ssozi to qualify.

In blackball rules, a player loses a frame if he/she, among other things, "deliberately touches or picks up a ball when not entitled to do so".

"I was trying to pick my chalk when I accidentally touched the cueball," a crestfallen Aruteza confessed, pleading his innocence.

Despite the small turnout of 15 players, the qualifiers were ripe with upsets. Adharahman Abihs from Somalia, a last-minute replacement for Matthias Tuwahirwe, defied the odds and triumphed over Enock Lwanga to secure his spot in the regionals.

Interestingly, Tuwahirwe, just like other seasoned players, chose to withdraw from the city qualifiers at the eleventh hour. This is a common strategy among veteran players who prefer to compete in upcountry venues, where the competition is perceived to be less fierce.

The qualifiers commenced in June and will conclude in October leading up to the grand finale on November 11 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The Nile Special Open Pool, sponsored by Nile Breweries, is an annual tournament that welcomes both amateur and professional players nationwide. It returned this year after a five-year hiatus. The tournament consists of two stages: qualifiers and the main event.

Nile Special National Pool Open

Selected qualifiers