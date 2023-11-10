Nimusiima all set for title defence

Ritah Nimusiima will be aiming to add a third national title to his 2018 victory when she competes in the Nile Special National Pool Open championship on Saturday, November 11.

A total of 32 players are set to compete in the one-day event with a Toyota Raum car at stake.

Nimusiima, the inaugural National ladies champion says the title is wide open but she is confident in her abilities to defend the event that was last played in 2018.

Boasting total prize money of Shs8.75m and a Toyota Rauma car for the winner, the one-day tournament will be televised on NBS TV.

After her triumph in 2018, there was scarcity of competitions cherry-picking whichever competitions she wished to enter in between. She was beaten to the PAU Grand Open this year in the finals by Rashida Mutesi.

"I think it's going to be a very interesting tournament and from my own point of view I can't wait. I'm really looking forward to the challenge and walking out of that fantastic crowd in Lugogo with the car," she said.

Nimusiima, who was the second best top scorer for the Pool Cranes in the inaugural Hawley Cup in South Africa, said all women in the fray are of form but she is confident she has what it takes to win the championship.

“At this stage, you have to be confident in your abilities but also respect your opponents. I have big respect for every challenger and I will not take anyone lightly,” said Nimusiima, who was last season’s most expensive local player.

Although she lost the league title to the star-studded Mukono Giants side whose bedrock was the two sisters; Lukia Nayiga and Rashida Mutesi, Nimusiima said she is ready for whatever comes her way.

Nimusiima will begin her defence with a tough meeting Zaimatt Nabafu in the first round before a potential classic against veteran Fauzah Namuganza. In the quarterfinals, she has a potential cracker against African champion Nayiga.

“There’s no easy way in the National Open. But you never know who can eliminate you. I will focus on one game at a time,” she said.

During her training regime at Open Bar in Nyanama along Entebbe Road, Nimusiima said she will take it easy.

“Pressure can be the worst thing to experience on such a big day. But I have been there before playing at such big tournaments. I am not under pressure to win because I have done that before,” she added.

Incentives

Nimusiima, alongside the men’s top seed Ibrahim Kayanja and Pool Cranes captain Habib Ssebuguzi, are sponsored by tour and travel company, MJ Safaris.

Jimmy Mwere, the proprietor of MJ Safaris said all players will be rewarded with an end of year tour to Jinja regardless of how they perform.

“You cannot predict who will win. Qualifying for the National Open is good enough. We shall appreciate all players but we don’t want to put them under pressure with a promise of cash rewards,” Mwere, also the Senior Tourism Officer Busoga Kingdom, said.

Nile Special National Pool Open

Venue: Lugogo Indoor Stadium

Date: November 11, 2023

Time: 8:00am

Fee: Shs25,000

Ladies prizes

Winner: Toyota Raum, Shs3m

Second: Pool table, Shs2m

Third: Shs1m

Fourth: Shs750,000