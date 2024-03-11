Nimusiima bosses Women’s Day pool

Ritah Nimusiima is starting the season strongly. The 2018 National Open champion won the inaugural Women's Day Pool Championship held at L'Amour Bar and Lounge in Kansanga on Friday picking up the first win of the season. The one-day event was held to celebrate the women who dedicate their life and careers to pool, attracting a massive 56.

It was also the first time in years that a major final was played without any of the dominant sisters; Rukia Nayiga and Rashida Mutesi.

Mutesi was eliminated by her elder sister Nayiga in the first round before she was stopped by Nimusiima in the semifinals.

Nimusiima, the poster girl for pool in recent years, since the emergence of the sisters, beat national team captain Amina Faith Nganda 4-1 in a one-sided final. It wasn’t only a show of might but the most expensive female pool player just showed that her mojo is back.

"I have been training so hard and I am happy it paid off. I deserved to win and hope it's a good start to the season," said Nimusiima, who dedicated the triumph to her mother.

Tough road

Nimusiima first took Marion Kisaakye (Ankah Sheila) to the cleaners in the preliminaries winning 4-1 to qualify for the first round where she had a bye. She beat Jacinta Kajubi in the last 16 before meeting Rashida Nansasi in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal showdown with national champion Nayiga. She won the encounter 5-3 before the game was called off after the expiry of the mandatory 75 minutes to meet Nganda, who had a fair pathway to the finals.

Nganda had eliminated Kajubi, Kezia Wavamunno and Priscilla Nampala enroute to the final.

“In pool, you will always have to face the best to win. I have lost many encounters with the sisters and this time I had prepared so well for them,” she added.

Nganda, who was disappointed with her display in the final, was honourable in the loss.

Nimusiima shows off her money.

"Congratulations to Ritah. It was her day. But I am happy with how I performed. I hope to perform even better this season. I dedicate more time to training since I left the leadership positions,” said Nganda.

Landmark

New PAU Secretary for Women Affairs Debborah Ibenu was impressed with the day's activities. There were events to celebrate Women’s Day in five upcountry locations.

"This was a landmark event for us. We had more than 50 women taking part for the first time. I think the future is bright because we need to recruit more women into the sport," Ibenu, who was voted into office in January, said.

The one-day event was sponsored by L'Amour Bar and Lounge and MJ Safaris with support from the Pool Association of Uganda.

Women’s Day Pool Championship

Final results

Final: R. Nimusiima bt A. Nganda 4-1