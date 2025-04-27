Nku: Hockey needs to eat the elephant, one bite at a time

Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) recently appointed Davis Nku, from Trinidad and Tobago, as their National Development Officer.

His tasks include but are not limited to improving the overall quality of players, coaches, umpires, and administrators involved in the game, especially at national team level.

In a bid to chase the Sports Act 2023 registration requirements, Nku is also set to push hockey boundaries beyond the current scope and into upcountry districts.

On his familiarization trip that started in early April, Nku got to work with the U-22 women’s national team ahead of their trip to Windhoek, Namibia for the April 18-27 Junior Africa Cup of Nations.

Our reporter Makhtum Muziransa spoke to Nku, a retired player and umpire turned International Hockey Federation (FIH) Educator, about his work and intentions, and here are the excerpts.

How did you discover Uganda?

I am from the Caribbean but I work with a number of hockey clubs in the UK. My partner plays with Southgate Hockey Club, where I met Chris James, who used to be president of UHA and also worked with the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

In one of our conversations, I was telling him about how we coach in the Caribbean and he told me that someone like me could take Ugandan hockey to the next level or a couple of levels higher. I told him that I would love to and if he has contacts there, let us start a conversation.

When was this?

Actually not too long ago! This was October last year and now we are here. We have moved very quickly in maybe four to six months.

He started a WhatsApp group with Philip (Wafula – current president UHA) and Stanley (Tamale – current general secretary) and we had a conversation on what I could offer. After a few reviews, they liked the proposal and we committed to a four year cycle which we will review annually to see if both parties want to continue.

From first impressions, is there something here you can work with?

Yeah, things are very similar to my country. In fact my country is smaller than Uganda. Your hockey is probably limited to the same number of people that play in my country because it is not out in the countryside.

My first job is to spread hockey to as many districts as possible. We want to engage the social services; prisons, police, army to join us and spread the game as we also help them create hockey teams.

When we spread the game, we will have a bigger base and we will get better players.

Now we have a smaller base but some of the skills that I have seen with the senior men and women, there is a lot of potential around.

I have also been told that most Ugandans don’t have travel documents. The team we have for the Junior Africa Cup has some players that were selected because they have the documents and some good players did not.

We must get over some of these challenges but take no credit away as the girls who trained have given their all. They were probably shocked by my approach and intensity at the start but after getting accustomed to the new normal, they started to see the positive side of things.

We have made a lot of progress. We introduced video analysis and they now know how to operate the system. Yes, they are focusing on the wrong things like who is dribbling past who, but it will change.

I know countries like ours do not have a lot of resources and we cannot train for long. I am trying to decentralize the training for the national team so the players can continue to train all year round.

We need ready players for the national team. We can introduce individual programmes which they can do on their own or at their clubs. That would mean that when they come into national team training, we have covered three or four things.

If you need the clubs, how do you bring their coaches on board? By the way, most clubs do not have coaches

I am working to educate officials (umpires, judges, technical officials). We need to get people here who can educate officials on their own.

It is the same with coaches. I will do a number of online workshops for them and then I will get the more qualified coaches and teach them how to be coach educators. In a year or two, maybe they can also start teaching others.

And then we can have a sustainable environment where senior coaches can coach club coaches as they also climb the international ladder.

How long are you here for this first visit?

Till May 4, which means I will have stayed here for a month. We are trying to get approval for an FIH test series in June and if we do, I will be back for two weeks, hopefully with a guest coach.

If we do not get approval, then, I will come back for a longer time in the run-up to Afcon (Africa Cup in Egypt) – maybe halfway through July until the end of the tournament.

Will you be able to meet umpires, coaches in this period so that they can know what to expect?

I have asked Stanley to organize a meeting with the tier of top and high potential domestic and international umpires before May 4.

I met with the national team staff (Saturday, April 12), and the next meeting will be with club coaches to go through something similar so they can look forward to me starting courses.

The main focus, however, is to get us moving, get the engagements with the social service entities then we can do the courses later.

The programme to spread the game, I imagine, would need serious financing. Where is the money going to come from?

We are trying to keep the programme as low profile and low cost as possible. I am going to be a remote educator for the umpires and coaches, and also monitor the individual training of the players remotely. I will come here when we have national training camps.

When I am here, we can work on the physical meetings with coaches and umpires as well.

We are also trying to modernize things; work on infrastructure to stream our international games. That can be a platform for approaching corporate Uganda for sponsorships.

We are not begging but offering them an opportunity for advertising which they have a budget for anyway

As you plan to go to service entities, I have noticed that people here don’t like to buy their first equipment. They want to first be given and then when convinced, they can invest. How do you get that equipment to start with?

Our programme starts at district level. If it is a prison, we are getting Prisons to provide somebody who already works (for them) in a given district. This person is seconded to the (coaching or umpiring) job but they are still a prisons officer.

This officer gives us maybe six hours off their week to do the coaching but they are paid for it.

And then we will work with the FIH and Olympic Committee (UOC)… I know the IOC has grants for developing countries running such programmes. We will try and seek for these funds so the district coaches will have a starting set of equipment. And eventually the kids or adults will buy their own.

Also, where I work in the UK, the players are more financially stable and things are a bit viable. From my club, we are sending 3-4 goalkeeper kits, 150 balls, and a number of sticks, because players are changing them every 2 years and these things are still good.

Now that there is a huge need here, we will keep collecting, even from more clubs and give them a second life here by distributing them in the districts.

Has this approach worked for you elsewhere? I feel the timing is right as there is a new Sports Law that requires UHA to have a presence in 50% of the districts and we have over 140, but where do you get the conviction?

I have worked in Namibia (2015) with a similar start up and I think in countries like this or mine, the culture is similar. We (Trinidad and Tobago) were in a similar place 15 years ago and I realized that where you create opportunities, people will take them up.

What we have here is; you can play for your club in Kampala, get selected to the national team.

But what we want is to take it to a level, where you can play in your district, have a regional competition, and then come to the nationals, and national team.

But also, my club in the UK is willing to take 3-4 players. If they go there and do well, other clubs in the area can get interested in taking up more players from Uganda.

You can go to the UK and have an experience as a quasi-professional player and if you have the right visa, they can pay you a small amount, and maybe even have opportunities to do some courses that could help you better yourself – not only in hockey but all-round.

Now imagine pushing this chance into the districts, say Hoima, where there may not be many opportunities. One can play hockey for their regional team then get selected on the national team from where they are selected as one of the players to go to the UK.

And while there, one can do a short course in sports, or art and design, or anything else of interest then come back with a certificate that can change lives back home.

Let us talk about the junior women’s team. After working with them for a few weeks, what do you see in there?

The girls are willing to learn and are putting in a lot of effort. We have to frame what success looks like for us otherwise you end up with people feeling like failures.

We have to set our goal realistically, and then push hard. You know; low hanging fruit is very easy, the top of the tree will leave us looking longingly. So somewhere in the middle is where we want to aim, put in effort, and once we hit our target, next time we can aim higher.

The girls will represent Uganda to the best of their abilities. Realistically, we can compete for a medal.

South Africa is an Olympic and World Cup country, and they have a deep programme. Thinking we will go there and beat them is doing ourselves and the girls a disservice. But we can compete and get the best record from when we last played against them.

Nku speaks to players.

The last time we played South Africa was in the Africa Cup in Ghana in 2022. They beat the senior team 10-0.

So, maybe this time, we can take less than the national team. Or maybe we can even take half of that. Then next time we can aim at conceding just one or score against them.

We cannot travel more than 100 miles in one day but we can take a few miles. One thing a friend from South Africa always tells me is that “you eat an elephant one bite at a time.”

I always remember that when I am doing a big job.

You umpired matches over the weekend, the results were not what you wanted to see from your first matches here. But did the technical levels of the players give you a picture of the work you have to do here?

The players were respectful. Hockey is emotional and people want to win. The games this weekend were one sided with stronger teams playing weaker ones.

I am quite sure and the players have also told me that the umpires don’t usually make some calls here. That is one of the things we need to change.

For any country to grow, the domestic league must be officiated, similar to the international game, otherwise players have to adjust when they travel.

If it is done closer to what is done at the international level, players don’t have to adjust.

Maybe when I do a better game between teams of the same level, I can have a different opinion of things.

For the players, I think we have high potential; some skillful, fast, and attractive players. If we get the right balance between discipline, tactics, and them not losing their flair for entertainment, we can play an exciting brand of hockey here.

It is an exciting challenge for me to add discipline and structure to that flair.

Any last words?

I love to travel so I have been enjoying the culture here. I am a foodie so if I was not a sportsman, I would be in terrible shape as I am enjoying the food here.

Overall, I am just enjoying the opportunity. I have been fortunate in my career, I have played, umpired, coached, and supported umpires at international level.

Now I feel it is only right that after getting all those opportunities, I should try to pass on the knowledge. Maybe someone here could grow to get as much exposure.

Nku at a glance

Name: Davis Nku

Nation: Trinidad and Tobago

Title: Uganda Hockey National Development Officer

Qualification: FIH Level 3 Coach, FIH Educator and retired umpire