Nkumba, Seroma take positives as Uganda sides fall in KAVC tourney

Ndejje University were the only Ugandan side to reach the finals of the NSSF-KAVC Memorial tournament that climaxed Sunday in Lugogo.

They lost to defending champions from Rwanda APR, in the finals of the women’s category after both sides had edged Seroma Christian High School and KCB-Nkumba University respectively.

For the men, Uganda’s participation ended at quarterfinal stage as Cobra from South Sudan eliminated KAVC while Rwanda Police eliminated Elyon.

Ndejje had shown intent right from the group stages when they wiped the floor with KCCA then VVC in the quarters but a fit and passionate Seroma side caused problems in the semis. The result flatters the finalists, who used their experience to finish off the younger secondary school side that was using this as a preparatory tournament for the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games that start August 16 in Rwanda.

Seroma exited to a standing ovation from the partially-filled MTN Arena but their connection to Nkumba was not lost on Ndejje who celebrated every point knowing they were beating a side backed by a rival. They did damage to well established sides like KAVC and KIU Tanzania in the groups, Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Doves in the quarterfinals. They had also picked some players off the Nkumba roster that we usually see in the National League.

Nkumba, on the other hand, looked like it would give APR a run for their money when they won the first set in the semis 25-20. But APR were brutal, especially on the serve, in the next two sets winning them 25-16 and 25-18 respectively.

Nkumba rallied from 20-16 down in the fourth set to lead 23-21 at some point but unforced errors allowed APR to crawl back and finish off.

The reaction

Speaking to Nkumba coach Tonny Lakony in the aftermath, he sounded like he had expected the results. His team were underwhelming last season but a return to court for some of his experienced players propelled them to an unexpected semi here.

“I believe both sides played each other with the name of the team in mind. We feared them because they are APR and they thought we are Nkumba (of old),” Lakony said

“But overall, I am happy with the tournament because we are trying to put the squad together. We shall see where we really are at the National Championship.

Secondly, from a national team perspective, it was good to see the level of all players as we prepare for (the August 14-25 Women’s African Nations Championship in) Cameroon. I will coach the team and we will announce the team on Tuesday (tomorrow) but most of the 12 players we have zeroed down on have looked good in this tournament,” Lakony said.