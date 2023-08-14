No upsets as regional National Open pool qualifiers cue off

There were no upsets as the regional finals of the Nile Special National Open pool championship cued off over the weekend in eastern Uganda and Buikwe District.

A total of 18 finalists secured their spots in the prestigious grand final of the championship, marking its return to the pool calendar after a five-year hiatus. The grand finale will be held at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on November 11.

The grand final will see 128 men vying for the grand prize of a saloon car. Meanwhile, the women's qualifiers, which will determine the 32 finalists, are set to commence this weekend at Mirembe Pub in Katosi, Mukono District.

Participants in the qualifiers showed enthusiasm, but Peter Kyobe from the Pool Association of Uganda mentioned challenges with time management on Friday events as games end in the wee hours.

“This, however, hasn’t affected the competitiveness as players and fans have looked at regionals for bragging rights and a chance to represent their districts at the grand finale,” Kyobe said.

Rising stars on song

Rising stars have taken center stage, with notable young talents Joshua Odeng and Jonathan ‘Savimbi’ Ouma earning their spots in the Lugogo finals. Odeng, currently in his Senior Six vacation, impressed in the Iganga qualifiers alongside Seed 12 Patrick Ssekirime. Ouma, a prominent figure in the Mukono region pool scene, secured his position in the finals at Friends Corner in Mbikko.

Despite Odeng's lack of experience in the national finals, his past performances suggest that he is a tenacious competitor with great potential.

Ouma expressed happiness at reaching finals despite struggles in qualifiers due to illness. It's only a matter of time before he is called up for the national team.

“I am happy that I am through to the finals. It’s my first time making it. I don’t know what to expect but I want to remain focused,” said Ouma after losing the final 5-1 to regular campaigner and Mbale Pool Club teammate Arnold Ssemukwano.

Big reach

Elsewhere, Eric Mugabo is set for another shot at victory after successfully navigating the Jinja finals. He secured his place alongside Lawrence Vin Ssemaganda and Nasser Isabirye.

Abdul Mafabi, a league champion with Mbale Pool Club, took the spotlight in the Mbale qualifiers on Friday night. Mafabi, a pool attendant at The Oak Bar, clinched qualification along with Ronnie Abuneri and local businessman Rashid Wanade.

The reach of the National Open championship extended even further, catching diverse professions. Among them, Caesar Okidi, an accountant from Serere, emerged as the front-runner in the Soroti qualifiers. In Tororo, the qualifiers included Vincent Okello, branch manager of Malaba National Water and Sewerage Corporation, and Meddie Okello, a former league champion with the Samona.