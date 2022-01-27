Noble asks government to intervene in URA impasse

Nobel repairs an old leaking skull yesterday. PHOTO | DEUS BUGEMBE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • For the sport to grow, availability of training tools is a priority. The International Rowing Federation (IRF) has played its part since sending the first skull (rowing boat) in 2007, it is the same boat Noble used to master the art. 

Kathleen Noble’s exploits in Ugandan colours at the Tokyo Olympics last year bought rowing some mileage within the local public.

