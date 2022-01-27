Noble asks government to intervene in URA impasse

Kathleen Noble’s exploits in Ugandan colours at the Tokyo Olympics last year bought rowing some mileage within the local public.

There was genuine interest overnight. How had an Irish- born lady represented Uganda at the Olympics in this sport that came off as strange to many? There was a story to tell and by the time she finished her Olympics journey with a second place finish in the women’s single scull final E, the sport had won itself new followers.

Months after the Olympics, Noble is back in the country to help the game grow, starting with a clinic at Kisubi beach over the weekend.

But for the sport to grow, availability of training tools is a priority. The International Rowing Federation (IRF) has played its part since sending the first skull (rowing boat) in 2007, it is the same boat Noble used to master the art.

IRF once again sent 18 sculls worth $55,000 (about Shs193m) in 2020 but the local rowing community is yet to put them to use, they are still impounded by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) with taxes amounting to Shs77m to be cleared.

The figure is bound to grow as each day comes with extra storage fees.

“We need more skulls in order to involve more people in the sport, especially at club level. Growing the game at club level is the way up. We have talked to the Uganda Olympics Committee and National Council of Sports (NCS) to help liaise with the government so that we can have the skulls out,” said Noble as she struggled to repair the old leaking skulls with a group of gentlemen at Kisubi beach yesterday.

Cans of glue and straw were used to fill patches on the sculls for the weekend clinic that has attracted clubs including Maroons, Kampala Rowing Club, Kisubi Pirates, River Nile, UPDF, Nalubale, Lakeshore Defenders, Cranes, Wellness and the Uganda Para Rowing Federation. Day two will be about giving key pointers to rowers to develop their techniques. The federation still struggles to implement activity but clubs have taken on the mantle.