Noble, Okello eye Olympic slots at Africa Championships

The impact of rower Kathleen Noble’s participation at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan is taking shape.

For the qualifiers of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Noble will have one of the rowers she inspired to take up the sport for company.

The 26 year old Darius Okello is a newbie in the sport but has made such gigantic strides in a short time that he is trusted to compete in the men’s single sculls at the Africa Championships that start this Sunday in Tunis, Tunisia and double as Paris qualifiers.

Noble went into early retirement at the end of the Olympics but recently made a much needed ‘u-turn’ on her word and will also compete in Tunis for a place in Paris’ women’s single sculls.

The 28 year old returned to the sport for the first time since Tokyo by competing for Tennessee TriStar Rowing Club, at the US Rowing Masters National Championships at the Eagle Reek Reservoir in Indianapolis in July, She showed she was up for it by winning five medals in five races.

“Kathleen's preparations with her coach, James Martinez a former US National Champion, have been great and she has been rowing well throughout the year,” Uganda’s national team coach Batenga Nakisozi said, as she also revealed that Noble also finished first at her last preparation regatta in Tennessee on October 13th.

“Personally, I am super excited that she (Noble) decided to give this one more go, I feel good about her chances and by God's grace she can qualify for Paris 2024. Her rowing is great motivation and inspiration for Uganda's rowing program. Her last go around at the Tokyo Olympics inspired athletes like Darius to take up the sport and for him to be competing at the Olympic Qualifiers in such a short time since taking up the sport is great for his development as a rower and this will hopefully be an awesome experience for him,” Nakisozi added.

Africa Rowing Championships

Uganda’s Team

Women Singles: Kathleen Noble – December 20, 1994