Noble pushing for more in second chance

Ugandan rower Kathleen Noble starts her second Olympics on Saturday the Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris, France.

Noble has, however, worked as hard as anyone wishing to make a first impression as she sets sights on the heats of the women’s 2000m single scull at the global regatta that climaxes August 3.

Her relocation from Utah, where she was based before Tokyo 2020, to Tennessee has ensured that the US-based swimmer works more under the tutelage of US rowing great James Martinez and the pair have tried to leave no stone unturned.

“Coach Martinez has helped polish the technical aspects of my game,” Noble shares from France.

“He was a sculler on the US team and one of the best in the world in the 90s so he knows what it is like to be an athlete at the top level and definitely has something to pass on in whatever aspect you need,” Noble, who had called it quits after Tokyo before returning last July after missing the sport, says.

In October 2023, Noble polished off the rustiness to make it to yet another Olympics by finishing fourth at the Africa Championships in Tunis, Tunisia. Going into the final then, Noble was seeded fifth of six rowers behind Togo’s Akoko Komlanvi, Egypt’s Ghada Ibrahim, Algeria’s Nihed Benchadli, South Africa’s Courtney Westley and ahead of the hosts’ Sarra Zameli but she worked her way into a qualifying position.

In the heats, she finished second (8:25.87) behind Egypt’s Ibrahim Ghada (8:21:15) to make the semifinals, where she also finished second to make it to the finals.

Finding balance

It has not been an easy ride correcting things because Noble now works as a freelance software engineer and has had a tough time balancing between work and training.

“A lot of time and effort have gone into preparing for these Olympics. Usually, I train six days a week; maybe have an hour or two on the water then the gym and weight sessions.

I am doing contract work so my job involves going out to find clients and manage projects. It is not structured and I have found it difficult to find the balance between time spent in training and that for those projects. Possibly, people with more structured schedules might have it better. Granted, they might have less time but it is clear what time they have to dedicate to work and what time is dedicated to training. It has been hard for me to decide that on a daily basis,” Noble shares.

Despite all that, she has had to squeeze in about five hours of training whenever she is at it.

Racing volume

“First of all, the focus since I returned from retirement has been on rebuilding strength and fitness to create a base I can work from. Then secondly, working on skill and mental fortitude.

Martinez believes that the biggest challenge Noble had was that “she does not have a lot of international experience in racing.”

“She had some in swimming (competed for Uganda at the World Championships in 2012) and a bit in rowing but those were separated by a lot of time. So providing a training regime for her that assimilated what an international rower would have was a big goal for me.” Basically working on a depth and breadth of work that would increase the volume of hours and knowledge Noble has about racing.

“She is a numbers’ person and appreciates that we included in her regime the ability to quantify how well she was doing over the year. Techncially, how many hours she needed to be proficient,” Martinez adds.

Confidence

Both coach and rower have had the days to acclimatize in Paris but rowing conditions are never straightforward and can be hard to predict. That is why talk of lowering her personal best is also on the periphery. During the April 12-14 World Rowing Cup in Varese, Italy, she posted a new 8.06.36 national record lowering the 8:07.00 that she did in her final race at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021.

“There are very calm and beautiful days. Some are challenging and windy so we will wait and see what the weather brings on the days of competition,” Noble says.

Martinez has prepared her to navigate the challenges as they arise. “Relative to other international courses, this one is pretty fair. I am told it gets worse but I have not seen that yet.

“However, Kathleen underestimates how well she rows in rough water. We were able to see that before the African Qualifiers (in Tunisia last year) on a site away from where we train. She worries about getting stuck, going out of the lane but I have a lot of confidence it is not going to be an issue. Even if it was, it cannot be an issue that she cannot handle as well as people in her race.

“Crosswind (wind blowing from side of the boat) is probably the most challenging issue for rower; it moves you out of your lane or affects your technique but we have worked hard at that.

"If we have a crosswind that comes from the starboard (right side of the boat), it is right in her will-house because she has been pushing down with her right leg and reaching out with her right arm all year long,” Martinez explains.

KATHLEEN AT A GLANCE

Name: Grace Kathleen Noble

Parents: Gerry and Moira Noble

Date of Birth: Dec 20, 1994

Age: 29

Place of Birth: Luwero

Education

Primary: Kabira International (1999-2004)

Secondary: International School of Uganda (2004-2013)

University: Joined Princeton in 2014

Rowing Events

-Qualified for Paris Olympics

-World Rowing Cup 2024

-Africa Championships 2023

-US Rowing Masters National Championships 2023

-Tokyo 2020 Olympics

- 2019 Africa Olympics Qualifiers

- 2016 U-23 World Championships

Swimming Events