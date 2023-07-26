Noble returns to rowing, targets Paris Olympics

Kathleen Noble competed at the US Rowing Masters National Championships at the Eagle Reek Reservoir in Indianapolis over the weekend and won five medals in five races.

Noble, Uganda’s first rower to qualify and compete at the Olympics in 2021 had retired from the sport since coming out of Tokyo to focus on developing other athletes but says she missed racing and had to find a way back into it.

“This is kind of my debut back into competing and the first time I was racing in the singles since the Olympics,” Noble said.

“I managed to get gold and that is encouraging,” she added.

Competing for the Tennessee TriStar Rowing Club, Noble won bronze in the women’s open singles and silver in the quads on Thursday last week. She then added more bronze medals on Friday in her second single and doubles events.

She and teammate S Curtis did the double in three minutes, 54 seconds and 172 microseconds (3:54.172).

On Sunday, she won her singles’ heat in 4:11.621 then went on to win the final in 4:21.246 to ensure she bowed out on her return with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

The rower is now working on her strength and fitness in preparation for the Olympic qualifiers in October and is optimistic about her chances of returning to the big time.

“I am very grateful to have found a supportive coach and other athletes to row with (in Tennessee). We train six days a week in the morning from 6am to 8:30am. I am grateful to have other people also willing to wake up early. It’s beautiful at that time of morning in the river. There are eagles and herons and mist on the water,” Noble shared.

