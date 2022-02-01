Noble’s clinic shows how far Uganda needs to row







BY

KAMPALA. More than 33 athletes turned up for the inaugural Noble Rowing Clinic at Kisubi Beach over the weekend but the organisers are not getting carried away just yet.

The athletes were taken through safety, rowing strokes, drills and techniques, and basics of working an ergometer, among others, on Saturday while the Sunday session had advanced drills and individual video assessment of strengths and weaknesses for the elite rowers.

The clinic, from since September 2021, is Uganda’s first Olympic rower Kathleen Noble’s way of giving back to the community that nurtured her and attracted novices, para-rowers and budding rowers from Maroons, Kampala, Kisubi, Pirates and UPDF clubs but revealed even more challenges for the sport.

Noble needed to repair and use just two boats for her training on Saturday. On Sunday, one double and another single scull boat kept taking in water and needed to be drained from time to time.

Meanwhile, the rowing community has 18 boats and equipment worth over $48,000 (about Shs173m) donated by world rowing governing body Fisa stuck at a customs warehouse and accruing storage fees as officials wait for a tax waiver – since September 2020.

To keep the 33 novices in the sport, local rowing will need to organise more activity than the few and far between indoor rowing competitions they have done over the past seven years.

The last noteworthy outdoor activity was a regional event held in 2014.

Some of the athletes we spoke to like Mary Akech and Godfrey Wengo Chan have severally trained on ergometers (simulation machines) over the years but had not had the experience of rowing on water till Saturday as the boats were worn out and there were also not enough spare parts to aid repairs.

“Beyond competitions, what we need is seeing these athletes consistently training, joining clubs and then pushing those clubs to be active,” Noble, who intends to hold the clinic once a year and also attract more women to follow in her footsteps, said.

Uganda Rowing Federation technical director Rodrick Muhumuza, one of the facilitators at the clinic, acknowledged that the camp was timely although it was not designed to resolve Uganda’s next puzzle about who will follow in Noble’s shoes at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“We need to get clubs active and absorb some of these new athletes. Their growth will also ease the future selection of future national teams,” Muhumuza said.

“These particular learners cannot be ready for Paris 2024 as we have just two years left. But what their presence can do is lift and wake up the elite rowers that we have to push and earn those Paris slots because while this group is late for 2024, it might not be late for 2028,” Muhumuza said.

According to Batenga Nakisozi, one of the organisers and facilitators, they raised over $3,000 (over Shs10m) to make the event a success.

“This clinic is an impetus to keep doing more of these things. The interest is there and we owe it to the rowers to keep them active,” Nakisozi said.