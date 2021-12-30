Noble’s Olympic adventure offers hope for rowers

Basking In The Limelight. Noble competing in the women’s single repechage during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo on July 24. Her performers got the nation rallying for her and believing that the sport can thrive in Uganda. PHOTO/AGENCIES

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Noble was excited about her performance but also for her feat as the first Ugandan to row at the Olympics.

After a tough three races, Ugandan rower Kathleen Grace Noble saved the best for last to end her Tokyo 2020 Olympic regatta as the second top placed African contestant in the 2000m women’s single scull held in July at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.