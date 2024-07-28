Noble starts classification route

Ugandan rower Kathleen Noble agonizingly finished third in the repechage of the women’s 2000m single scull at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

On Saturday, Noble started her second Olympics at the Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium with a fifth place finish in the first heat of the competition. She clocked eight minutes, eight seconds and 90 microseconds (8:08.90) in a heat that was set alight by Australia’s World Championships bronze medallist Tara Rigney.

Noble, however, finished ahead of Nicaragua’s Evidelia Jarquin Gonzalez (8:23.25). It was the second time Noble was getting better of Gonzalez at the Olympics – the first being their Final E meeting in Tokyo in 2021.

With a world medallist in her heat, the US-based rower said she was “really trying to focus on the technical elements and not much on where the other girls were” but she expected her big race to be on Sunday where she would then bring on more power and speed.

In the repechage, however, Noble finished third in a time of 8:15.10 ahead of Kuwait’s Soaad Alfaqaan and Morocco’s Majdouline El Allaoui. It was also the second time Noble was beating the Moroccan – the first being their meeting at the Africa Championships, last October in Tunisia, which also counted as the Olympic qualifiers.

However, finishing third meant that the Paraguay’s Alderete Alonso (7:57.14) and Peru’s Adriana Sanguineti (8:07.05), who finished first and second respectively will compete in the quarterfinals as the Ugandan rower settles for the classification semifinal E/F due Monday.

In the classification round, Noble has the chance to do the triple over Gonzalez and a double over El Allaoui. But her main focus should be Algeria’s Nihed Benchadli, who beat Noble twice in the qualifiers; in the semis A/B and the Final A in Tunisia.

Paris Olympics – Rowing

Noble’s Performance

Heats: 8:08.90 (5th out of 6)

Repechage: 8:15.10 (3rd out of 5)

Semifinal E/F – Monday 11.06am