Noble wants perfect last dance

PARIS, FRANCE. It was in the early hours of July 23, 2021 that Kathleen Noble gained significant attention from Ugandans.

She became the first-ever individual from Uganda to compete in rowing at the Olympics during the Tokyo 2020 Games.

With Covid-19 clouding the Tokyo Games, Noble worked so hard to return to the Olympics so she could give her parents a chance to watch her.

Unfortunately, Noble will this Friday competitively row for the last time in her 10-year career when she goes for the top spot in the women’s 2000m single sculls Final E of the Paris 2024 Games at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Île-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne.

“I am ready to start a family; I am ready to have a new stage of life. And so, I also (want to) try to give other people a chance to compete for Uganda,” Noble told this paper after finishing second in the Semifinal E/F 2 on Monday.

The 29-year-old is born to Irish parents - Gerry and Moira Noble who came to Uganda as missionaries three decades ago. They have watched her over three races here in the French capital since Saturday in the first Heats.

But the US-based competitor Noble wants to bow out with pride. “I think it’s going to be a competitive final,” she said.

“She would have had a good opportunity to get a personal best and record for Uganda,” Kathleen’s mother Moira stated. “Weather conditions have a big impact on time,” she added,

On Monday, the wind blew towards the competitors and times were relatively slow. In Tokyo, Noble competed in Final E and finished second behind Qatari Tala Abujbara, inevitably taking 26th position out of 32 participants.

On the waters in Vaires-sur-Marne, Noble will hope to win the race so she finishes 25th overall, a worthy improvement to take home.

Evidelia González of Nicaragua, who finished third in Final E in Tokyo, is also among Noble’s challengers in Paris.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, AUG 2 - DAY 10

ROWING: WOMEN’S SINGLE SCULLS

10.06am: Kathleen Noble (Final E)

NOBLE’S ROUTE TO FINAL E IN PARIS

Heat 1: 5th (8:08.90)

Repêchage Heat 3: 3rd (8:15.10)