NSSF Kampala Hills Run launched

NSSF Managing Director Patrick Ayota revealed that over the last five years, the benefits of Kampala Hills Run have extended beyond improving learning conditions to positively impacting enrolment.

Proceeds from past editions of the NSSF Kampala Hills Run have supported the renovations of 25 primary schools across the country, benefiting over 40,000 students every school day.

The interventions, according to NSSF, have led to a 12% increase in student enrolment at the beneficiary schools and a 10% reduction in dropouts.

Ayota was addressing the media during the launch of this year’s edition of the Run slated for October 12 at the Kololo Independence Grounds.

The sixth edition of the charity Run will still be aimed at mobilizing funds to improve learning conditions in public primary schools through refurbishment, improvement of sanitation, and digital literacy.

Runners will compete in the 21km and 10km.

Ayota revealed that the Run is part of the Fund’s corporate social investment strategy, among which is improving access to quality education.

“Over the years, we have been intentional in transitioning from being just a good corporate citizen to focusing on sustainability as a business while ensuring that social and environmental societal needs are embedded in the Fund’s business strategy. Access to quality education is a key initiative in the delivery of this agenda,” he said.

Through and individual participants, NSSF are looking to raise Shs1.5b from this year’s Run.

Partners galore

MTN Uganda, the official partner of the Run, contributed Shs200m towards the organization of the Run, while Housing Finance Bank contributed added Shs100m.

While handing over their contribution to the Fund, Sylvia Mulinge the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer said: “At MTN Uganda, we believe running is more than sports, it's a catalyst for community transformation and personal growth. Through partnerships like the NSSF Kampala Hills Run, we’re investing in education, uplifting communities, and building the next generation of athletes.”

Housing Finance Bank Managing Director Michael Mugabi revealed that for over five decades, the financial institution has been committed to enabling dreams and uplifting communities.

He said: “We understand that actual progress is only possible when the people we serve have the opportunity to live, learn, and thrive. That is why this year’s theme speaks so strongly to us.”

Nation Media Group is one of the first partners and delivered a dummy cheque committing to contribute Shs30m to the Run.

John Bosco Birungi, Brand Manager NMG, revealed that: “Every child deserves to access a safe and good space to learn.”

Uganda Athletics Federation, Crown Beverages Limited and Uganda Red Cross Society are some of the other partners.

Participants will be required to pay Shs35,000 to take part in the Run.

NSSF Kampala Hills Run

Date: October 12, 2025

Venue: Kololo Independence Grounds