NSSF KAVC International: KAVC, KCCA impress

KAVC and KCCA Women’s Volleyball Club are the two Ugandan sides that impressed on Day One of the NSSF KAVC International at Lugogo on Friday.

Hosts KAVC had their team divided into two, with the A team placed in Pool A against Juba Volleyball Club, Rwanda’s Kepler and Uganda’s Police.

Incidentally, the B team, in Pool C alongside Rwanda Energy Group (REG), Burundi’s Rukinzo and KCCA, turned out to be the stronger of the two KAVC side.

Featuring the likes of Allan Ejiet, Geoffrey Onapa, Innocent Ayo and Ian Akampa, the Ugandan side defeated KCCA 3-0 and Rukinzo 3-2 to progress to the quarters despite a 3-0 defeat to REG in the final Pool Game.

REG, featuring former National Volleyball League stars Gideon Angiro and Thon Maker, made light work of the hosts to top the group with maximum points.

REG dominated the match, taking the first set 25-19, the second 25-19 and the third 25-21 to silence the partisan crowd that filled the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

With the 2-1 record, KAVC became the first Ugandan side to qualify for Saturday’s quarterfinals stage.

In Pool A, Rwanda’s Kepler and South Sudan’s Juba Volleyball Club are all but through to the quarters with two wins from Day One.

Kepler beat Police and KAVC -A 3-0 and 3-1 respectively to end Day One unbeaten.

Juba, meanwhile defeated KAVC 3-1 and Police 3-0.

The clash between Kepler and Juba on Saturday morning will now decide who tops the pool ahead of the quarterfinals.

In Pool C, Kenya’s Equity defeated APR and Moso Sugar with an identical 3-2 scoreline to end the day on top.

APR beat Moso 3-0 and can join Equity in the quarters with another victory against Sky Volleyball Club on Saturday morning.

Burundi’s BUN top Pool D following their 3-0 and 3-2 wins over Elyon and Prisons respectively.

The winner between Elyon and Prisons will book a place in the quarters.

In the women’s category, KCCA’s 3-1 win over Ndejje Elites could be enough to send them to quarterfinals on Saturday.

After falling to Rwanda Revenue Authority in their opening match, KCCA recovered to defeat Ndejje in a closely contested clash.

Victory over Burundi’s Muzinga Saturday morning will be enough to sent the Kasasiro Girls to the quarters.

The competition enters the business end on Saturday with qualified teams playing the quarters and semis ahead of Sunday’s epic finale.

Rwandan sides Police and APR won last year’s men and women’s trophies. But with Police sitting out the event, this year will have a different winner in the men’s category.

APR, Police and RRA, all from Rwanda, are frontrunners ahead of the Ugandan legion.

NSSF KAVC International

Selected Day One results

Women

APR 3-0 Cobra (25-14, 25-15, 28-26)

Ndejje 3-0 Muzinga (25-17, 25-15, 25-16)

KAVC B 3-0 Seroma (25-22, 25-23, 25-13)

COBAP 0-3 Police (8-25, 16-25, 9-25)

UPDF 3-0 Elyon (25-18, 25-19, 25-20)

Men

Rukinzo 2-3 KAVC B (20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 12-15)

KAVC B 0-3 REG (19-25, 19, 25, 21-25)

KAVC A 1-3 Juba (10-25, 22-25, 25-19, 16-25)

KAVC B 3-0 KCCA (25-21, 25-13, 25-19)

APR 3-0 Moso (25-14, 25-17, 25-13)

Kepler 3-0 Police (25-20, 25-21, 25-16)