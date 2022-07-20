NSSF KAVC International returns after two years

After a two-year absence, the NSSF KAVC International Tournament is back.

The tournament, last played in 2019, attracts teams from across the region and is one of the most highly rated.

A Shs70m package from lead sponsor NSSF was unveiled Wednesday morning at Cooper Chimney, Lugogo. It is the 12th year NSSF is bankrolling the tournament and Victor Karamagi, NSSF’s Public Relations Manager, revealed that the partnership is here for the long stretch.

“We want to support the youth of this country and this tournament provides that platform,” Karamagi revealed. The sponsorship will go towards supporting the technical aspects as well as publicity of the tournament. The Shs70m is a significant drop 2019’s package of Shs180m and Karamagi emphasized the challenges that came with the Covid-19 pandemic.

KAVC ready

Since winning the league in 2014, KAVC’s only success has come has come in the 2017 National Clubs Championship and 2018 KAVC International.

The club, yet again, failed to make the playoffs last season and must do much better to return to winning ways in the league.

“The team was under recovery after the Covid-19 lockdown and that’s why we didn’t manage to make the playoffs last season,” club president Hamza Lubwama told Monitor.