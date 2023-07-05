NSSF KAVC International to front better community health

When this year’s NSSF KAVC International Tournament serves off, the focus will be on using sports to live a better, healthy life.

The 25th edition of the tournament was launched Wednesday morning at the Uganda Olympic Committee offices in Lugogo with a theme “Championing better community health and behaviour through sports”.

The cardinal message to everyone is that a better future can be achieved by taking care of vital aspects of life.

“Our health and behaviour; these can be readily drawn from participation activities such as volleyball,” KAVC President Irene Kiconco revealed.

Started in 1995, the KAVC International has consistently attracted teams from across the region and that has presented Ugandan teams with an opportunity to compete with the best.

“The main objective of the NSSF KAVC International is to provide the best premier clubs in Uganda with an affordable high-level volleyball competitive environment,” Kiconco added.

Top teams coming

Going by last year’s performance, Ugandan teams will have to be much better to ensure the trophies stay home.

Rwandan sides APR (men and women) dominated the tournament and took home the gold, with the men’s side defeating KAVC 3-2 in the final while the ladies beat KCCA.

The defending champions are some of the teams that have already confirmed their participation in this year’s event.

Teams from Burundi, South Sudan, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Zambia have also confirmed their participation in the tournament.

The three-day event will run from August 4 to 7 and will be played at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds and the Indoor Stadium.

Whereas the press conference had no NSSF representation, Kiconco confirmed that they would still be the main sponsors for the event.