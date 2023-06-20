NSSF Run boosted by 10 more partners

With less than a fortnight to the annual NSSF Charity run, all seems to be falling in place after the organisers welcomed 10 more partners on board.

The run’s objective is to collect funds meant for improving public primary schools through refurbishment, improvement of sanitation and provision of digital labs. The target amount is Shs1b but Shs 750m has already been collected from the 37 partners.

The latest bunch of partners includes Stanbic Bank (Shs30m), StarTimes (Shs34m), Capital Radio (Shs20m), Clarkson Insurance (Shs15m), Padre Pio Insurance (Shs5m), ICEA (Shs5m), Sms construction (Shs5m), Klan Logistics (Shs5m) and Crown Beverages who will offer water for participants on July 2 when the run takes place.

NSSF acting managing director, Patrick Ayota is pleased that the buildup is gathering moss as the D-day approaches.

He remains grateful to all partners that have come onboard in a drive to transform public school. He gave an insight of how provision of digital labs with the help of tabs can be a game changer for pupils, especially those up country.

“A child upcountry should not be disadvantaged but able to access the same services and information. A teacher in Kampala can just update lessons that can be accessed by children upcountry and just like that one big classroom without walls is created,” said Ayota.

He expects this will bridge the knowledge gap between the urban and upcountry schools.

According to Ayota, it is not a one-off but an initiative NSSF are looking at long-term by putting in place sustainability plans with 15 schools, one from each region, targeted so far.

The distribution of kits to registered participants is also underway.

Kit distribution points

· Workers house-Ground floor

· NSSF Branch – Acacia Mall

· NSSF Branch –Bugolobi Mall

· NSSF Branch- Imperial Mall, Entebbe

· Housing Finance Bank – Kampala Road

· Housing Finance Bank- Kololo