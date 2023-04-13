Nsubuga: Kenya Open a much needed test

Haruna Nsubuga may have finished outside the podium places but he is positive that the just concluded Kenya Chess Open Championship, was a special event.

The Fide-rated Master, will represent Uganda at the forthcoming World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan from July 29 to August 26, 2023 and was using the well-attended Kenya Open over the Easter weekend as a trail.

Grand master (GM) Timur Gareyev of the United States of America and German Woman Grand Master (WGM) Josefine Heinemann are the open and ladies’ winners respectively.

Fide Master Harold Wanyama was Uganda’s best performer with 7.5 points finishing fifth overall to bag Shs7.3m. The winner Gareyev walked away with Shs27.5m.

The prize would have been bigger had he not lost to Kenyan Elvis Amuni in the fourth round and drew with Ghanaian Wilson Onuoha in the second round.

Nsubuga, who plays for Kireka Chess Club, got seven out of nine points tying up for fifth position but a tiebreak put him in 13th out of the 344 participants.

In a competition that attracted 374 participants from 22 countries, it was always going to be tough.

Nsubuga had a tough path that let him lose lost to Kenyan Vincent Odhiambo, IM Aditya Samant of India and GM Nikita Meshkovs of Latvia.

"I got a good platform to test myself from one of the top players in the world," Nsubuga, who will become the second Ugandan at the World Cup after IM Arthur Ssegwanyi (2015 and 2021).

IM Arthur Ssegwanyi finished eighth with seven points in a tight race that saw him lose to two Grand Masters Safarli Eltaj and Pavel Ponkratov of Russia.

IM Elijah Emojong and FM Patrick Kawuma were the other top performers but with six points, they were out of the cash places.

Nakabo puts up fight

The ladies’ category witnessed both pomp and drama. A male impostor, who had registered under the name of Millicent Auor was removed from the tournament.

Citing financial problems as the cause of the mischief, the unnamed player had beaten Uganda's Shakira Ampaire and Kenyan former national champion Gloria Jumba.

Peninah Nakabo took the fight to her opponents although she was unlucky to finish fourth after raking seven points. But it was enough to earn her a Shs3.7m reward.

Sana Omprakash Kayyar was the other standout player for the ladies with 6.5 while Women’s Day winner Safinah Mugide collected six points to win the U1800 grade. She had earlier been rated tenth in the ladies Open category but after going back and forth she was declared winner of her category.

Kenya Open

Open - men

Timur Gareyev (USA) - 8.5pts

Safarli Eltaj (Azerbaijan) - 8

Aditya Samant (India) - 7.5

5. Harold Wanyama (UG) - 7.5

8. Arthur Ssegwanyi (UG) - 7

13. Haruna Nsubuga (UG) - 7

14. Mike Akabo (UG) - 7

Ladies

Josefine Heinemann (GER) - 8

Shrook Wafa (EGY) - 7.5

Shahenda Wafa (EGY) - 7.5

4. Peninah Nakabo (UG) 7

7. Sana Kayyar Omprakash (UG) – 6.5

10. Safinah Mugide (UG) - 6

U2000

Shakira Ampaire (UG) - 6

Jully Mutisya (KEN) - 6

Cynthia Obondo (KEN) - 5-5

U1800



Safinah Mugide (UG) - 6

Triza Mwendwa (KEN) - 6

Gloria Jumba (KEN) - 6

PWDs

Aaron Banda (ZAM) 5.5

Ezekiel Masiko (Ken) - 5.5