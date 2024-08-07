Nuba joins Australian League

Goal shooter Mary Cholhok Nuba will become the second Ugandan to ever play in the Australian Super Netball League after former She Cranes captain Peace Proscovia.

The Sudanese-born Ugandan netballer who started her professional career in 2019 with English side Loughborough Lightning, has signed a two-year contract with Australian Queensland Firebirds.

The shooting ace was outstanding in England’s Loughborough Lightning scoring 975 goals in the 2024 season.

These included 50 shots in the Lightning’s 70-54 grand final win over Manchester Thunder on top of emerging top the best shooter on four occasions.

She also helped the She Cranes to a glorious fifth place finish last year in the Netball World Cup.

It is this outstanding performance that impressed the Queensland Firebirds’ coach.

“I tried for many seasons to lure Mary to New Zealand to join me at the Northern Stars without success,” Firebirds coach Kiri Wills was quoted by the club’s website.

“So to know Mary will now be joining me at the Firebirds in 2025 is a real thrill and I can’t wait to see what she can do in the SSN.

“Mary’s height is obviously a key asset but she’s developed her game so much in England. Her athleticism makes her difficult for defenders to manage. As a result her accuracy and volume is incredible.

“I just know Mary is going to be a wonderful member of our Purple Family and look forward to welcoming her to Brisbane in a few weeks.”

Nuba replaces shooter Donnell Wallam whom the Firebirds declined to offer another contract after the side finished seventh on the log in the 2024 season. The latter debuted for the side in 2022.

Wallam also missed the final cut for the Diamonds’ 2023 World Cup squad but returned to the fold for the Nations Cup success earlier this year.

Factfile

Born: January 3, 1997 (age 27)

Birthplace: Rumbek, Sudan (now South Sudan)

Education: Loughborough University (Business Administration)

Height: 2.01m (6ft 7in)

Sport: Netball