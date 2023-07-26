Nuba misses elite company

She Cranes and English Vitality netball league top shooter Mary Nuba is satisfied with how she is gelling and coordinating with fellow players.

The shooter only connected with her teammates in Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday for the 2023 Netball World Cup that will throw off on Friday this week.

The towering shooter says it is not hard to coordinate as she has played with most of her colleagues and they are all familiar with each other.

"It is not hard to gel with the girls. We were connecting, I have been with the girls before, I have seen the way they play and they know the way I play," Nuba said during a video interview with one of the local television channels on Monday night.

However she admits that she will greatly miss her former captain Peace Proscovia and assistant Stella Oyella -both shooters who were eliminated from the team due to injuries.

"We have lost a captain and a big motivator in the team. We shall also miss Stella Oyella for her guidance," Nuba said.

Nuba, who returns for the second time at the world stage after the 2019 edition, is among the most experienced players on the current team.

The shooter also took part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games as well as the Fast Five tournament in New Zealand the same year.

She believes the She Cranes can perform better if they work hard despite the toughness of opponents at the world stage.

Uganda is pooled in group D alongside Singapore, New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago. Nuba hopes that Uganda will finish first or second in this group.

"Making it to the top four positions is possible but it is not easy as it requires a lot of effort and extremely hard work. We have to first focus on winning our group fixtures," she said.

Previously, the team has finished eighth and seventh in the previous editions of the World Cup in 2015 and 2019 hence a performance better than is ideal for the team.

Nuba says players should cherish the growth that comes with the World Cup as they also strive to make their dreams come true.

"We need to win our games, enjoy the tournament as well as learn from it," she said.

She has also called upon the Ugandan audience to continue supporting the She Cranes as they bring their dreams to life.