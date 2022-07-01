Nuba wants She Cranes to understand opponent’s tactics

She Cranes are pooled in Group B alongside defending champions and hosts England, world’s number two New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, Northern Ireland and Malawi at the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) due July in Birmingham, England.

Loughborough Lightning and She Cranes shooter Mary Nuba has advised her team to watch and study their opponent’s style of play if they are to put up an outstanding performance, given the complexity of their group.Nuba will be making a debut at the CWG after representing Uganda at the 2019 World Cup joined training camp yesterday at the Kamwokya Community Centre.

Nuba is confident in coach Fred Mugerwa’s knowledge and tactics but she says they are still lacking in the aspect of analysing their opponent’s skills. She added that, once they get to learn their opponent’s tactics and strategies, they will be good to go.

“We need to analyse other teams more because sometimes our opponents take us by surprise, we need to prepare for every team and each training session should target a certain team that we shall be facing,” said Nuba after her first training session with the She Cranes.

“I am excited to join and train with the girls as we are looking forward to going out there and competing. I am also very excited and would like to have more fun as this will be my first time playing at the Commonwealth Games,” she added.

Huge boost

Meanwhile coach Mugerwa says Nuba’s presence is a huge boost to the team and he expects her to gel in as soon as possible.

“It is good that one of our professional player has joined the camp, we expect her to train and coordinate well with the rest of the team,” he said.

Nuba, who joined Loughborough Lightning in 2019, says she has learnt to push herself as she grows in her career as well as shouldering the responsibility to produce what the team requires.

Nuba was the fifth among shooters in the recently concluded English Vitality League season with 633 goals.