Nyoyita, Nakidde chase Olympic tickets in Riyadh

Uganda's Davis Nyoyita and Lydia Nakidde will hope for the best possible results at the 2023 IWF World Weightlifting Championship as they seek the coveted ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The two flew to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday and will be joined by Dubai-based Hadija Nankanja who will compete in the 81kg category.

Nyoyita, Uganda's biggest hope to reach Paris 2024, will be the first in action on Tuesday and promised his best in the 61kg category.

"I struggled a bit with preps before my facilitation from the International Olympic Committee came," said the athlete, who earned the Olympics scholarship after his golden performance at the African Senior Championship in Tunisia in May.

"We need more and timely faciltaion to train with minimal distractions if we are to compete with our international counterparts, but our government has not prioritised that."

Nevertheless, Nyoyita, who also competed at the 2022 Worlds in Bogota, Colombia in December, hopes for the best.

"My coach (Ivan Masako) has given me the best training and I must reward him with an equally good performance," the Kakungulu Memorial School student vowed after his last training at Kisugu Unified Gym on Saturday.

His best lifts in the national championship are 100kg in Snatch and 130kg in Clean and Jerk. "It's what I want to replicate in the World Championship."

Nyoyita has no time to rest. "I should have travelled a bit earlier to get used to the environment and rest enough but that's it."

The last time he reached the competition venue on the eve of the event was during the Mauritius International Open in 2022, where he won gold.

Meanwhile, his clubmate Nakidde has a longer way to Paris. On Sunday September 10, she must be at her very best in the 64kg category in what will be her third international event.

Nakidde did not win a medal in Bogota or Tunis but she is positive. "The first goal is scoring in Snatch and Clean and Jerk, which I did. Now I must ensure I finish among the best eight," she said.

Their coach Ivan Masako said the two are in shape to earn good points for Olympics slots. The event will be broadcast live on Olympic Channel from September 4 to 10.