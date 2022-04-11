OBB float in grand dreams after sealing series final spot

OBB still need introduction in local volleyball. They are the Orange Block Busters from Iganga in eastern Uganda and are playing in the top-flight for the first time.

On their first attempt, they will play in the league final after dispatching Sport-S in the semi-finals. The Lawrence Yakan coached outfit confirmed their place after a 3-1 win over Sport-S at the Old Kampala Arena on Saturday.

They had taken game one in straight sets and will now face defending champions Nemostars to fight for the title.

“I am short of words,” OBB coach Jacob Senoga, who called the shots in Yakan’s absence, told the press after the game.

“The boys executed well today and we managed to close the series.

“We are very excited; it is our first time in the league but look where we are.”

They might not possess the experience that Sport-S have but OBB went into the series with the fire power required at this level.

The experience of opposite Ivan Ongom and setter John Bosco Opendi carried the team over the line as the two combined well to destroy a depleted Sport-S.

And when the finals series volley off after the Easter period, OBB will be looking at landing the title in their maiden season.

“We will be ready to fight. We have some days to prepare and we will us them well,” Senoga revealed.

Off-colour Sport-S

Sport-S’ Emmanuel Muruli chose the wrong day to be off-colour with the team struggling for offence. He struggled to get going and this left Thon Maker as the lone threat from the outside.

The South Sudanese eventually ran out of steam, struggled with his shoulder and couldn’t swing to attack anymore. It is a game that will have reminded Sport-S of how they started the season, with Brian Atuhaire and Johnson Rukundo complementing Dickens Otim on offence.

The two are out of the team due to indiscipline and injury respectively and left gaps the team couldn’t find the right pieces to fit in.

Nemostars, VVC cruise

Nemostars are in search of a seventh league trophy. They defeated Nkumba Navy 3-0 in their game two of the series to progress to the finals and will have OBB for company.

Andrew Okapis’ charges were just too good for the university side but will certainly face a tougher opponent in the final.

In the women’s category, Vision Volleyball Camp overcame Sport-S 3-1 in game two to close the series. Having last played the finals in 2018, Hannington Nsubuga’s troops will be looking to win their second league title.

Catherine Ainembabazi, Joan Tushemereirwe and Irene Amoding are all functioning on offence and setter Flavia Umuhoza used them all well to tear through the Sport-S block.