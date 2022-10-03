OBB off the mark

Newly appointed OBB head coach Luke Eittit started his tenure with a 3-1 win over KCCA. The defending champions came from behind to win in four sets.

It was a much-needed result for OBB, who lost in straight sets to Sport-S in the league opener and Eittit believes the victory is the first of many to come as his side looks to defend the title they won on first attempt.

“I am glad we got the win, especially for the boys after the first loss,” Eittit told Daily Monitor after the win on Saturday.

“It will get their morale back and that is very important,” he added.

The defending champions started the season without a head coach after firing Lawrence Yakan and paid the price with defeat by Sport-S.

The start was not ideal on Saturday. It was the Kasasiro Boys who started on the front foot with Muhammad Iga and Barak Rugira leading the charge. Alex Mugoda’s charges took the set 25-14.

If the first set was a wake-up call, OBB heard the alarm and raised the level in the second and third, taking them 25-16 and 25-17 before winning a see-saw fight 32-30 in the fourth to seal the victory.

“It was a tough game but the fight was positive throughout.

“We reduced our errors and paced our service.

“We also improved on our blocks as the game progressed.”

With opposite Ivan Ongom still out injured, OBB saw his replacement Jonathan Tumukunde twist his foot in the last set of Saturday’s encounter and will be sweating over his quick return to action.

Up next for the Iganga based outfit is a clash with wounded Nemostars. The six-time champions succumbed to their second defeat of the season in a 3-0 pummelling by on-song Sport-S.

Having started the season with a 3-2 loss to Ndejje Sharks, Nemostars find themselves in a tight spot early in the season with no sight of an immediate remedy.

Sky defeated Tigers 3-1 in the other game played on Saturday.



National Volleyball League



Results

Sky 3-1 Tigers (22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13)

OBB 3-1 KCCA (14-25, 25-16, 25-17, 32-30)